A study published in the Journal Hepatology revealed that changes which take place in the immune system which result due to having a fatty diet can cause liver inflammation and scarring which is common in people who have NASH. So, it is essential to make some healthy lifestyle modification which can help you to improve your liver health.

What is a non-alcoholic fatty liver disease?

When excess fat builds up in your liver owing to the reasons other than alcohol use, it can be termed as NAFLD. They can be of two types- Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). People belonging to any age group can suffer from this fatal disease. You may experience symptoms like enlarged liver, weakness, loss of appetite, fatigue, abdominal pain in case you suffer from NAFLD. Whereas, if you have NASH then your palms may become red, men may observe enlarged breasts, abdominal swelling and so on.

What are the risk factors?

High levels of triglycerides in the blood, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes and hypothyroidism can lead to the potential risk factors of it. Those suffering from NASH may experience body fat concentrated in the abdomen.

Treatment

Hence, it is essential to consult your expert who will suggest you an appropriate treatment accompanied by some lifestyle modifications. ” Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT), which can be termed as partially man-made fats, have a low-calorie content and can be recommended, if you are suffering from NAFLD as, your fat metabolism is affected,” highlights Rutika Murudkar, a clinical nutritionist specialized in diabetes and cardiac care at Naraindas Morbai Budhrani Trust for cancer patients.

Here we list out few foods which can be the culprits:

Alcohol

” Alcohol can damage your liver, hence, you should cut down on it,” says Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India. If you consume alcohol in large quantities then it can take a toll on your liver as, according to various studies, acetaldehyde, is a toxic byproduct of excessive alcohol intake, which can give a tough time to your liver by destroying the structure and function of the mitochondria in the cells present in your body, mainly your liver.

Salt

If you are eating food which is loaded with salt then you are doing it all wrong. According to a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, too much salt intake can result in liver damage. Furthermore, the study also revealed that sodium can cause many changes in your liver which can be misshapen cells and lower rates of cell division. Thus, it can cause liver fibrosis.

Sugar

Reportedly, few clinical studies observed that reducing sugary beverages and total fructose intake, moreover from added sugars, may reduce hepatic fat accumulation. ” Avoid eating foods which are jam-packed with sugar like candies, sweets, baked goods and other sweetened beverages,” advises Ghag.

Fried foods

Do you indulge in French fries, batata vada, samosa and so on? Stop doing it right away! Those burgers and chips can wreak havoc on your liver. Your liver will not be able to function properly owing to the intake of foods which are high in fat. You may also suffer from cirrhosis as it can increase inflammation.

Refined grains

White bread, pasta, and white rice have processed and refined grains which have their fibre removed. Eating these spike your the blood sugar levels.