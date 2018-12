Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, can be called as a digestive disorder that tends to affect the lower oesophagal sphincter (LES) which is the ring of muscle between the oesophagus and stomach. Many people experience heartburn or acid indigestion due to GERD. It can rob your peace and lower your productivity.

You may exhibit symptoms like chest pain, difficulty while swallowing, the sensation of a lump in your throat, regurgitation of food or sour liquid, a burning sensation in your chest (heartburn) which can give you a tough time during the night. This can take a toll on your well-being. Furthermore, if you experience nighttime reflux, you may cough due to which your sleep may get disrupted. Due to that frequent acid reflux, you may suffer from GERD.

Here are few conditions which can put you at the risk of GERD. Obesity, pregnancy, delay in emptying bowels, scleroderma, smoking, late night large meals consumption, having alcohol or coffee and eating fatty foods can cause GERD. So, just get it sorted at the right time by your expert. Moreover, you can also opt for these home remedies which will help you to manage your acid reflux. So, make these healthy lifestyle modifications and treat your GERD.

You should sleep on an incline

Your stomach acid remains in the bottom of your stomach when you stand. That acid sloshes around and extends from one end of your stomach to the other when you tend to sleep during the night. This will increase acid escaping chances. thus, if you sleep on an incline you will be able to manage your acid refluxes.

You should avoid wearing tight clothes

The acid in your stomach will rise due to those tight clothes. Also, you will feel uncomfortable due to it, since, they cinch your waist and can press on your stomach. So, try to wear loose-fitting clothes. If you d so, you will not end up pressurizing your stomach. Be careful while wearing jeans, a belt and a tight skirt.

You should chew gum

Chewing gum can help you to stimulate the production of saliva. On swallowing that excess saliva, you will be able to dilute the acid from those unwanted areas. Ta da, you can reduce your acid reflux.

You should cut down those excess kilos

More pressure is put on all of their internal organs including your stomach if you are obese. Being overweight can loosen the valve between your stomach due to which acid can escape.

You can drink aloe vera juice

Aloe verjuice can soothe you. By consuming a glass of aloe vera juice, you can calm your oesophagus and get rid of inflammation and irritation. So, what are you waiting for? Get going today! You will be able to tackle your acid reflux.