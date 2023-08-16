Are You Suffering From Food Intolerance And Food Allergy?

Symptoms associated with food sensitivities may occur hours or days after the offending food was eaten.

Read on to know the difference between food intolerance and food allergy. Also, get to know the most common food intolerances.

Many people experience some sort of physical reactions after eating certain foods. Most of these reactions are due to food intolerance rather than a food allergy. Let's understand the difference between food intolerance and food allergy from Dr. Shefali Desai, MD DCP, Consultant Pathologist and Associate Vice President DesaiMetropolis, Surat.

Food Intolerance Vs Food Allergy

A true food allergy affects the immune system. Even small amounts of the offending food can trigger a range of symptoms, which can be severe or life-threatening. They have immediate onset and typical symptoms include hives, swelling, vomiting, runny nose or congestion, wheezing, hypotension and may get more serious. The prevalence of true food allergy, i.e., immunologically mediated intolerance reactions, is only 2% to 5 %.

In contrast, food intolerance often affects only the digestive system and causes less serious symptoms. However, it impacts the quality of life.

TRENDING NOW

Symptoms Of Food Intolerance

Food intolerance is estimated to affect up to 15 20% of the population. Most people having food intolerance report gastrointestinal symptoms such as increased flatulence, abdominal pain, bloating or diarrhoea. Other symptoms such as migraine, asthma, eczema, malaise may also occur.

Patients with food intolerance are advised to avoid dietary triggers for as short a time as possible to induce symptom improvement, usually 3 4 weeks. At the same time, it is very important that patients should be given information on suitable alternative foods with a similar nutritional profile to maintain nutritional adequacy during dietary exclusion. This period should be followed by gradual food reintroduction to individual tolerance to increase dietary variety, ensure nutritional adequacy.

Most Common Food Intolerances

The most common intolerance is seen in foods like barley, milk, eggs, peas, certain nuts, corn, wheat, etc. Exclusion of highlighted foods in the report for a short term may improve or reverse symptoms. The highest incidence of food intolerance is seen in the age group of 18-40 years though no age group is exempt.

You may like to read

Symptoms associated with food sensitivities may occur hours or days after the offending food was eaten. Immunoglobulin G (IgG) food testing helps identify food items that you may be intolerant and eliminate from your diet.

RECOMMENDED STORIES