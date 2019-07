According to a new study a broken heart syndrome may harm more than just the heart. Earlier research has found that extreme stress can cause heart problems, a new study found that one in six people with broken heart syndrome also had cancer. And, the really bad news is that they were less likely to survive their cancer five years after diagnosis.

CANCER RISKS ARE REAL: EXPERTS

In the study, researchers found a strong association between broken heart syndrome and malignancies. The senior study author Dr. Christian Templin from the University Hospital Zurich in Switzerland says, “It should be recommended for broken heart syndrome patients to participate in cancer screening to improve overall survival,” he said, adding that the reverse is also true. However, the study did not prove that one causes the other.

The new study included over 1,600 people with broken heart syndrome. Among those diagnosed with cancer, most were women (88%) and their average age was 70. The incidence of cancer cases was much higher than would normally be expected, said Templin. That was true for both genders and all age groups.

The most common type of cancer was breast cancer, digestive system cancers. Other possible cancers are cancer of the respiratory tract, internal sex organs and skin. People who earlier had cancer were more likely to have a physical trigger for broken heart syndrome than an emotional one, researchers said. They are of the view that metabolic or hormonal changes caused by cancer could increase the risk of broken heart syndrome or vice versa.

The study was published online in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

WHAT IS THE BROKEN HEART SYNDROME?

Broken heart syndrome may cause sudden intense chest pain and shortness of breath. This is often mistaken for a heart attack. These symptoms are a reaction to a sudden surge in stress hormones. The heart’s main pumping chamber enlarges and the heart is unable to pump blood effectively in this condition.

It can be triggered by any intensely emotional experience. Extreme physical stress can also cause this condition.

SYMPTOMS OF BROKEN HEART SYNDROME

One may experience sudden, severe chest pain/ shortness of breath/arrhythmia (irregular beating of the heart)/ fainting / low blood pressure. Do you know that symptoms may occur within minutes or not until hours after a stressful situation, and are similar to those of a heart attack? So, emergency care should always be sought when experiencing these symptoms. Also, broken heart syndrome can cause complications like damage to your heart valves, heart failure and Backup of fluid in the lungs.

CAUSES OF BROKEN HEART SYNDROME

The cause of broken heart syndrome is unknown. But, reportedly, symptoms are brought on by emotional or physical stress like a death of a loved one, a divorce, intense fear, fierce argument, the breakup of a romantic relationship, an exhausting physical event. A person’s reaction to such events can lead to a release of stress hormones (catecholamines) which can temporarily reduce the effectiveness of the heart’s pumping action, or cause it to contract too forcefully or wildly instead of in that steady pattern. In case, you’re having any chest pain, a very rapid or irregular heartbeat, or shortness of breath after a stressful event, you must immediately consult your doctor.

BROKEN HEART SYNDROME ALSO MIMICS A HEART ATTACK

When you go through intense physical or emotional stress, your body releases hormones (adrenaline and noradrenaline) to cope up with increasing stress. Sudden surge of these hormones causes a part of the heart to enlarge temporarily. That’s why people having BHS experience ‘heart-attack-like’ symptoms such as chest pain, breathing difficulty or low blood pressure. About 1 per cent of total suspected heart attack cases turn out to be broken heart syndrome. Although the condition imitates a heart attack, there is no evidence showing association between BHS and actual heart diseases.

The main difference between a heart attack and BHS is that heart attacks are mainly caused by blockage in the arteries that supply blood to the heart (coronary arteries), whereas in BHS, no blockage or clot is seen. In cases where blood supply to the heart is cut off for a long period of time, it may result in irreversible heart damage. But, in BHS, even though the patient may suffer severe heart muscle weakness, the heart can completely recover within a few weeks. So, there is no permanent damage as such.

BHS CAN BE PREVENTED BY MANAGING STRESS

Stress is the root cause of BHS. Handle stress and you will never be left with a broken heart. Here are a few tips that can help you to manage stress. Read how yoga and meditation can help you to manage stress.

Take a break

If you find yourself too overloaded with work, take a weekend trip to a peaceful place. De-stress by spending quality time with your family or friends.

Express emotions

Don’t go through the pain all alone. Studies suggest that expressing emotions actually helps to reduce stress response. So, whether you failed in your exams or you’re going through a painful separation, share your feeling with people close to your heart.

Eat healthy

Starving is not going to solve your problems. Instead, it will make things worse. You body need extra nutrition in difficult times so make sure you eat sufficient, healthy foods. You should particularly stay away from these foods.

Sleep well

It’s difficult to get good sleep when your mind is full of doubts and thoughts. But, sleeping well is important for reducing stress. You can try these simple tips to sleep better.