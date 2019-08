Stress is known to cause many diseases, some of which are asthma, anxiety, hypertension and stroke. There are many conventional ways of treating this mental condition. The alternative healing technique, Ayurveda, can also be used to deal with this issue.

Ayurveda is a science whose core principle of connecting mind and body works very well for stress and anxiety. According to the book, ‘The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies’ by Vasant Lad, stress leads to the release of huge amounts of hormones, which suppresses the immune system of the body. Ayurveda says that if a person understands the nature of the stress, it can control the release of those hormones and improve immunity. It also suggests that we can control the stress triggers in the body.

Ayurveda has its roots in nature. It is a scientific fact that spending time in nature reduces stress and anxiety. It induces a sense of calmness. What you need to understand is that stress is all in the mind. You need to talk to your own mental self and calm it down. Being in the midst of nature gives us that time and helps us to bring things into perspective. This is the concept of stress in Ayurvedic science. They also have Ayurvedic herbs derived from nature to help handle that stress.

Here are some Ayurvedic herbs that can help you handle stress.

Brahmi

Grown in the mountains of the Himalayas, Brahmi or Bacopa Monnieri has the power to regulate stress hormones and decrease the levels of cortisol. It enhances memory and concentration level. Pregnant women are often advised to eat Brahmi as it enhances the mental, physical and spiritual body of both baby and mother.

Bhringaraj

Consumed with tea or as a paste, Bhringaraj is an Ayurvedic plant, which is known for its detoxifying properties. It is a rich source of oxygen and this can calm down the mind. It also increases blood circulation in the body. Tea made from this herb will make your mind and body calm. Jatamasi

This Ayurvedic plant has been known for its health benefits for centuries in India. Jatamasi, also known as Spikenard, is a therapeutic plant. Its root has detoxifying properties and can be smoked or taken in tea. it purifies the human body. Smoke of this plant is known to increase blood circulation in the body and improve brain functions. It is an effective tool in handling stress and related problems.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha, also known as Indian ginseng or winter cherry, is an Ayurvedic shrub rich in vitamins and amino acids. It boosts energy and restores sleep. Sleep deficiency is the main cause of stress. Ashwagandha calms down the mind and boosts energy and stamina levels.

Vacha

Vacha is another Ayurvedic herb. Its magical roots help in various mental disorders and stress. Its calming properties help people still their anxious mind. You sleep better after eating it and it can control your stress level and its triggers. It also improves memory.