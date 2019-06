Here, we give you a low-down on the most prominent ailments association with your snooze time. © Shutterstock

People who sleep less than 7 hours per night take lower amounts of certain nutrients, finds a recent US study. The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), US, provided the data for this research, presented at Nutrition 19, a recent conference held in Baltimore. In this latest study, the researchers found that poor sleep has a connection with poor nutrition. Study participants who got less shut eye time reported low intake of vitamins A, D, and B1, as well as magnesium, niacin, calcium, zinc and phosphorus. There is another interesting revelation of this study: In case of women, the link between poor sleep and insufficient nutrients was more common. Their sleep conditions improved when they resorted to dietary supplements.

Several studies have previously stated that macronutrients and micronutrients play a significant role in development, disease prevention and healing as well as various bodily functions including sleep. Magnesium, for instance, influences the secretion of melatonin and other brain chemicals involved in sleep. Earlier research also suggests that zinc is instrumental in sleep regulation.

The latest study, however, doesn’t confirm a cause-and effect relationship between poor sleep and poor nutrition. It just points out an association between the two.

Apart from diet and nutrition, various health conditions have also been linked to poor sleep quality. From asthma to eating disorders, there can be various ailments that have some sort of an association with your snooze time. Here, we give you a low-down on the most prominent ones.

Depression

Your sleep duration and quality are associated with depression, says a study published in the journal American Academy of Sleep Medicines. Sleep disorders are actually prominent symptoms of depression.

Depression is a psychological condition in which a person consistently feels sad and anxious. They also experience loss of appetite and interest in activities previously enjoyed. Depression, in its severe form, can increase the propensity of suicide. Apart from life circumstances, various factors like family history, alcohol abuse, poor diet, and certain medications can be the culprit behind this mood disorder. Physical exam, lab tests, and psychiatric evaluation can help in the diagnosis of the condition. Normally, doctors prescribe anti-depressants along with psychological counselling for people living with depression.

Apart from the usual treatment, there are certain mood-boosting foods who can help ease some of the consequences of this psychological condition. These include blueberries, broccoli, strawberries, dark chocolates, etc.

Asthma

According to the European Respiratory Journal, there is a strong association between asthma and sleep disturbances. People with asthma generally complain of poor sleep because of breathing difficulties, wheezing, and coughing. Symptoms of asthma usually become worse at night because the airways constrict during this time of the day. Worsened asthma attacks naturally disrupt nighttime sleep.

Some asthma medicines may also cause insomnia and fragmented sleep. Moreover, the fear of having an attack can have a stimulating effect on asthma patients, making it difficult for them to fall asleep. Apart from these, some other breathing problems like emphysema and bronchitis may also cause sleep disturbances because of excess sputum production, shortness of breath, and coughing. This chronic condition can be diagnosed by a physical exam and asthma test (test for checking lung function).

Sadly, there is no cure for asthma. It’s a lifelong condition. However, anti-inflammatory drugs and inhalers can ease the symptoms. You can also practise yoga and breathing exercises, avoid air pollution, smoking and food allergens to improve your condition.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

In gastroesophageal reflux disease, acidic juices in the stomach flow back into the oesophegal pipe. This leads to heartburn, making it difficult to fall asleep. If you are suffering from this condition, you may experience symptoms like chest pain, sensation of lump in your throat, difficulty in swallowing, etc. The symptoms of GERD become worse after lying down.

To prevent heartburn, avoid heavy or fatty foods. Go slow on deep fried and spicy fare, coffee and alcohol. All these intensify the burning sensation. During a heartburn epsode, you can rely on over-the-counter antacids. Drinking a mixture of water and baking soda or apple cider vinegar can also help.

Eating disorders

According to a study published in the journal Current Psychiatry Reports, anorexia, an eating disorder, may interrupt normal sleep patterns. Malnutrition and excessive weight loss, the outcomes of anorexia, are the possible culprits. Research also suggests that people with this condition get more non-rapid eye movement sleep compared to people of normal weight. This can result in tiredness through the next day.

Anorexia comes with an abnormally low body weight, fear of gaining weight and a distorted perception of the body. If you have this condition, be prepared for outcomes like fatigue, a noticeably thin appearance, abnormal blood count, dizziness, constipation, dry skin, dehydration, irregular heart rhythms, etc. Lab tests, psychological evaluation and a physical exam can diagnose it. Doctors rely on medical monitoring, family-based therapy and nutritional counselling for the treatment of the condition.

Thyroid disease

An overactive thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism) is known to cause sleep problems. Too much production of thyroid hormone overstimulates the nervous system and triggers different bodily functions to speed up. This makes it hard for people with this condition to fall asleep. Hyperthyroidism, where the thyroid production is low, manifests itself through symptoms like unintentional weight loss, rapid heartbeat, irregular heartbeat, increased appetite, sweating, tremour, fatigue etc. All these may contribute to disturbed sleep.

A thyroid disorder is diagnosed through blood tests. Doctors prescribe anti-thyroid medicines or radioactive iodine for the treatment. Some dietary measures may help you manage the symptoms better. Include non-ionized salt, egg whites, unsalted salt, oats, etc. in your meals.

Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)

Restless Legs Syndrome is a medical condition characterized by an uncontrollable urge to move your legs, usually because of an uncomfortable sensation. Moving eases the unpleasant feeling temporarily. This condition usually occurs in the evening or night when you are sitting or lying down. RLS can disrupt your sleep significantly.

Some factors like iron deficiency, kidney failure, peripheral neuropathy, pregnancy, and family history increase your chances of getting the condition. There is no medical test to diagnose RLS. However, doctors may suggest bloodwork and certain tests to rule out other conditions that mimic its symptoms. Your doctor may prescribe the dopaminergic drugs or sedative medications for the treatment. However, the mainstay of RLS management is lifestyle modification. Your physician is likely to recommend regular exercise, limited caffeine, alcohol, and tobacco intake.