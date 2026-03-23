Are you overweight? 5 Important health tests you must get done to prevent obesity-induced serious diseases

Obesity induced health problems: Are you overweight? Before you start lifestyle chnages to control your body weight, take a note of the below tests and get them done on priority to avoid any health complications later.

Are you overweight? 5 Important health tests you must get done to prevent obesity-induced serious diseases

Being overweight can raise the chances of diabetes, heart disease, fatty liver, and hormonal imbalance. Regular health check-ups can detect problems early and prevent serious complications. So, if you are overweight or obese, then it is necessary to stay in touch with the expert and follow the guidelines properly. Obesity needs to be promptly managed by following the vital tips given in the article below.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Shashank Shah, Bariatric Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital Pune, explained that obesity cases are rising rapidly in India. Many people who are overweight feel fine and assume they are healthy. However, excess body weight can impact the important organs like the heart, liver, and pancreas. Are you aware? Various conditions, such as diabetes, high cholesterol, thyroid imbalance, and vitamin deficiencies, often develop without clear symptoms in the early stages. Obese people should stay vigilant when it comes to their well-being. Hence, routine health check-ups are very important if you are on the heavier side. Thankfully, regular blood tests can help identify the hidden problems caused by obesity and will allow early treatment.

Important Tests You Should Not Ignore

Are you at risk of suffering from diseases induced by obesity or excessive body fat accumulation? Take control of your body before it's too late! Here is a list of all the required tests that you need to undergo to stay safe and prevent chronic diseases due to being overweight:

HbA1c (Blood Sugar Test)

Taking this test will help you to understand the average blood sugar levels over the past three months. Overweight people are at higher risk of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. A raised HbA1c level can indicate prediabetes or diabetes even before symptoms appear. So, take this test after every six months.

Lipid Profile

This test checks cholesterol levels, including LDL (bad cholesterol), HDL (good cholesterol), and triglycerides. Obesity tends to increase bad cholesterol and triglycerides and can induce heart disease and stroke.

Liver Function Test (LFT)

Being overweight increases the risk of fatty liver disease. LFT helps to know about liver health and detect early signs of liver damage caused by fat buildup.

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Thyroid Function Test

So, thyroid hormones control metabolism. An underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) can cause weight gain, fatigue, and slow metabolism. Testing ensures your thyroid function is proper. Don't miss those thyroid tests at all.

Vitamin D Levels

Vitamin D deficiency is common in overweight people and causes joint and muscle pain that can steal the peace of mind.

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Take-home message - Obesity demands timely action. Along with routine check-ups, it is also essential to eat a nutritious diet loaded with fresh fruits and vegetables, take vitamin D supplements, sleep well, exercise daily to lose weight, and tackle obesity. Don't take your health for granted at all.