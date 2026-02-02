Are You Making These Common Mistakes During Viral Outbreaks? Tips To Avoid Them

Viral Outbreaks: India kicked off 2026 on a rough note because of the Nipah Virus outbreak in West Bengal and the Avian Influenza outbreak in Bihar. The current status of India battling two different outbreaks once again highlights how quickly viral infections can emerge and spread. Viral outbreaks occur regularly, but the severity of their impact often depends on how the public responds.

Common Mistakes People Make During Viral Outbreaks

From ignoring early symptoms to self-prescribing medicine, fear-driven decisions are common during critical times. Are you making such mistakes during a viral breakout? Check out the top six mistakes people commit out of fear:

Avoiding early symptoms: One of the most common mistakes people commit in times of viral outbreak is ignoring early symptoms. Early detection of symptoms is the best way to prevent certain complications, but many people fail to acknowledge. Not following preventive measures at all times: Another common mistake people commit during a viral outbreak is being inconsistent in adhering preventing measures. Many sick people tend to attend office, schools and visit social places, resulting to widespread of certain illnesses. Incorrect use of safety equipment: Experts note that incorrect use of safety equipment also increases the risk of viral outbreaks. Dr. Sandeep Bhatnagar, Senior Director and HOD of Internal Medicine at Paras Health Udaipur, said, "Reusing medical masks or improper wear can accelerate the risk of contracting flu." Self-medication: Consuming an unprescribed medicine is also raising concerns during a viral outbreak. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) warns that misuse of antimicrobial resistance can lead to suppressed immunity and worsen viral outcomes. Misinformation: Another common mistake people commit during a viral outbreak is believing what they see and hear on television and social media platforms. Failure to properly care for the eyes: Many viruses are able to infect the eyes, but most people will touch their eyes with dirty hands; this will increase the possibility of developing an eye infection. Dr. Neeraj Sanduja, MBBS, MS, Ophthalmologist, and Eye Surgeon at Viaan Eye Centre, Gurgaon, explains, "Self-medicating with leftover prescription or over the counter (OTC) topical ocular medications, without consulting a physician can also be dangerous because some medications can worsen viral ocular disease or mask early warning signs of problems."

Tips To Avoid Mistakes During Viral Outbreaks

As the country grapples with the ongoing viral outbreak (Nipah Virus and Avian Influenza), the senior director of internal medicine at the Paras Hospital shared safety tips you can follow:

Prioritise hand hygiene, such as washing and sanitising more than usual Often wear masks correctly as per medical guidelines in overcrowded or stagnant spaces Maintain physical distance if you have contracted the infection Promote awareness of building distance as the flu is rapidly spreading Consume healthy foods and fluids to boost immunity levels Stay alert about vaccinations, particularly for flu and other necessary ones Consult a medical professional if the infection worsens

Following these simple yet effective tips religiously can help you beat any viral outbreak without putting your life in danger.