Drinking tea made of liquorice (a herb) root extracts may not be as healthy as you thought. A recent study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal found that drinking liquorice tea made from the root of this herb can result in a sudden surge in your blood pressure levels. The study was based on the case of an 84-year-old man who witnessed severe blood pressure rise after drinking liquorice tea. The lead author of the study Jean-Pierre Falet mentioned that going overboard on natural herbs can cause harmful side-effects. According to Falet, it can cause hypertension, water retention and decreased potassium levels. The study also noted that people have a history of high blood pressure must consult their general physician before drinking liquorice tea.

WHAT IS LIQUORICE USED FOR?

There is no denying that liquorice comes with a plethora of health benefits. Ayurvedic and Chinese schools of medicine have used these herbs for ages to treat a plethora of diseases and conditions. Experts of these traditional medicines have used it mainly to treat liver ailments like jaundice and non-alcoholic liver disease. This medicinal herb carries antioxidants which are useful to prevent liver damage caused by free radicals and toxins. The toxins are produced during the digestion process. Apart from liver diseases, liquorice also helps in the treatment of skin inflammation, tooth decay, sore throat, gastritis, cough, bronchitis, ulcers, so on and so forth. People generally have this medicinal herb in the form of root extract mixed with tea. You can also have it as a supplement.

WHO SHOULD AVOID LIQUORICE?



Anyone suffering from kidney disease, cardiovascular ailments, and erectile dysfunction should avoid liquorice. Pregnant women should also stay away from this herb. People suffering from certain other conditions also need to be a little cautious about it.

Consult your doctor to rule out the possibility of an allergic reaction triggered by liquorice.

If you are a cancer survivor or currently suffering from breast, ovary or uterus cancer, you should take a nod from your oncologist before sipping that cup of liquorice tea.

If you are suffering from endometriosis, a gynaecological disorder, then also you need to be a little cautious before having liquorice in any form.

WHY YOU SHOULDN’T GO OVERBOARD ON LIQUORICE TEA

The benefits of liquorice cannot be overlooked. However, experts will suggest you to exercise moderation while having this herb. Excessive intake of liquorice without monitoring can affect your health in more ways than one. Here are the common side-effects of liquorice.

High blood pressure

As mentioned already, frequent intake of this herb can elevate your blood pressure levels significantly. A Finland-based study conducted at the Tampere University noted that people who are already suffering from hypertension should avoid any product that has liquorice content in it. During the study, participants were asked to consume 120-300 grams of liquorice daily for 14 days. This led to a surge in their peripheral and central blood pressure. So, if you have a history of hypertension, avoid liquorice. But if you must, take a nod from your doctor.

Cardiovascular ailments

If you are over 40 years of age and have a history of heart disease or hypertension, then you should avoid consuming liquorice extract altogether. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), eating more than 56 grams of black liquorice regularly for two weeks can lead to arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat). This happens because liquorice contains glycyrrhizin, a sweetening compound that can cause your potassium levels to drop. This is the culprit behind abnormal heart rhythm.

Premature delivery

If you are pregnant or are planning to have a baby, avoid liquorice in all forms. Some estimates suggest that consuming 250 grams of liquorice every week during the gestational period can lead to miscarriage or early delivery. Also, if you are a breastfeeding mother, liquorice is a complete no-no. In a study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, the researchers revealed that exposure to glycyrrhizin can be a major risk factor behind preterm delivery. The study accounted for 95 would-be mothers who were asked about their liquorice consumption during pregnancy. Those who reported the consumption of more than 250 grams of this herb a week had a two-fold higher risk of going through premature delivery (giving birth to a child in less than 37 weeks) than others.

Impaired menstrual cycle

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), thyroid dysfunction and some medicines are the most common culprits behind your missing period. But did you know that overconsumption of liquorice can also affect your menstrual cycle? Yes, a growing body of research suggests that consuming more than 100 grams of liquorice every day can increase the possibility of an impaired menstrual cycle.

Sexual dysfunction

Male sexual problem is one among the many side effects of liquorice tea. In a study that featured in the journal Reproductive Toxicology, the researchers mentioned that having liquorice can expose you to a chemical compound called isoliquiritigenin. This chemical compound can impair the secretion of sex hormones. This is likely to bring down your sex drive. Apart from low libido, liquorice can also make you incapable of sustaining an erection.

Swelling

Liquorice is usually effective against inflammation and swelling. However, if you go overboard on it, this herb can lead to swelling also. Excess amount of this herb in your body can cause water retention and therefore, swelling. Scientific evidence also points towards this fact. According to a study published in the journal Phytotherapy Research, consuming liquorice can cause water build-up in your pelvic area leading to swelling. The study authors further revealed that when the participants stopped consuming liquorice, their swelling was gone in a few days.