We help you by listing some of the most important health-check-ups that you must not miss at any cost. © Shutterstock

So, you have turned 40 or will soon reach this golden age. You are a certified quadragenarian now. These are the best years of your life. Enjoy them, but you must keep a few things in mind too. This is the time when you will spot the first few greys in your hair and you might spy a wrinkle or two. But these are small irritations that are offset by the advantages that come from being at this golden age. But to enjoy it all, you must first be healthy and fit. And the way to go about it is to schedule regular doctor’s visits and go for yearly health check-ups.

This is the perfect time to assess the state of your health, correct past mistakes and prepare your body to fight against many health conditions that rear it head around this time. Get an appointment with your doctor, visit your dentist and take all the recommended tests that will ensure that you live a long and healthy life.

We help you along by listing some of the most important health-check-ups that you must not miss at any cost.

Go for a pelvic examination and pap smear

If you are a woman and sexually active, you must get this done without fail. It can protect you from cancer and also sexually transmitted diseases. How often you might need a pap test depends on your risk factor. This is a routine procedure where cells from your cervix are gently scraped away and examined for abnormal growth.

During a pelvic exam, a doctor visually and physically examines a woman’s reproductive organs, ie, the vagina, cervix, fallopian tubes, vulva, ovaries, and uterus.

Protect your eyes

Do you have trouble reading your novel or working at the computer? This is the time when your eyesight may start to give some trouble. Just visit your ophthalmologist and get your eyes examined. It could be a simple age-related vision problem easily corrected with reading glasses. But you have to rule out a few common problems like presbyopia, glaucoma, cataract and macular degeneration that often make an appearance around this time. To be on the safe side, go for a check-up every year.

Don’t ignore your teeth

If you lose your teeth, it will not grow back. So be smart about it and visit a dentist. They will check for cavities, gum disease and other problems that might remain hidden otherwise. A dental check-up once a year is enough unless you have some major problems and your dentist ask you to visit more often.

A prostrate examination is a must

This test checks the prostate gland for signs of cancer. Most men above 40 must go for this check-up every year. If you have a family history of prostrate disorder than it is even more important for you to do so. All you need to do is go in for a simple blood test. Alternatively, you may get a rectal exam instead. As your doctor what is best for you.

Get yourself screened for cervical cancer

This is very important. Your doctor will conduct a pap test to check for changes in your cervix that could lead to cancer. In this test, your doctor will take some cells from your vagina for microscopic examination. You may also have to take the HPV ((human papillomavirus) test that identifies a virus that can induce cell changes and cause cervical cancer. It can be easily done in a doctor’s clinic and does not require hospitalisation.

Get a mammogram done

This is an X-ray test. It can reveal any changes in your breasts. There is some controversy about how often you need to get this done. Some say every year while others are of the opinion that once every 2 years is also fine. According to the American Cancer Society, the ideal age for this test is 45 years.

Your doctor may also check your breasts manually. Even if you check your breasts regularly at home getting a doctor to do it once a year is prudent. It can save you from breast cancer and the trauma it causes.

Go for a bone density test

Your bones become thinner and weaker along with age. This is particularly true for women. Weak and thin bones lead to osteoporosis, a condition where the bones become very fragile and brittle. Bone density tests are normally recommended for woman above 65 and men over 70 years of age. But modern lifestyle and exposure to environmental pollutants have brought the age down drastically. Hence, it is safer to get a bone density test done. If your test shows you are at risk, your doctor can start your treatment accordingly.

This test uses X-rays to measure how many grams of calcium and other bone minerals are packed into a segment of bone. The bones that are most commonly tested are in the spine, hip and sometimes the forearms.

Your doctor might also suggest this test if you have had a fracture in the past, suffer from rheumatoid arthritis or are a transplant patient. If your weight is less that normal or if you have a family history of osteoporosis, this test is necessary for you. Medications that contain steroids can also increase your risk.

Get your skin attended to

Get an appointment with your dermatologist and get your skin checked. He will be able to tell you if there are any marks on your skin that shouldn’t be there. New moles, old ones that change size, freckles and other marks on your skin can indicate skin cancer. You must stay vigilant and check yourself once a month. If you notice any changes, talk to your doctor immediately. But be sure to visit a clinic once in two years even if everything is fine. If detected early, skin cancers are easily curable.

Determine your blood sugar level

You have lived off junk food and carbonated drinks and now it is time to do a reality check. By the time you are 45, you must get a fasting blood sugar test and then have one at least every three years. This is a simple blood test. You can talk to your doctor and decide on the frequency of the test depending on your risk level. This is more important if you are overweight or suffer from high cholesterol and hypertension.

Get yourself screened for colorectal cancer

There are a few tests that look for blood and tissue growths in the colon and rectum to see if there is a risk of cancer. You must start taking these tests once a year after you turn 45. The Fecal occult blood tests (FOBT), a lab test used to check stool samples for hidden blood, are also recommended every year. A sigmoidoscopy, where your doctor checks part of your colon in a minimally invasive procedure, is recommended every 5 years and a colonoscopy, where the doctor looks at your entire colon, every 10 years.

Determine that you have a healthy cholesterol level

A simple blood test will determine if you have high cholesterol. This test should be done every 2 to 3 years as a high cholesterol can lead to heart diseases and even stroke. If you are diabetic and have a family history of heart disease or high cholesterol, you must definitely take this test even if you are otherwise fine.

Checking your blood pressure is important too

Your blood pressure might start acting up around this age. This measures the pressure of blood against the arteries. Normal blood pressure is 120/80. If it’s too high, it can cause heart diseases. It also increases your risk of stroke. You must get your blood pressure checked every 2 years. If your blood pressure is on the higher side, consult your doctor. It can be easily controlled with proper diet, exercise and medication.