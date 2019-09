Your hair can say a lot about you. And, by this we don’t mean just your fashion sense. It can actually be a very good indicator of your health. Any kind of hair problems are usually a result of some underlying health condition. Some hair problems, like an increase in hair fall at a particular time of year or when you travel, may probably be due to changes in seasons or any change in the water used to wash your hair. But an abnormal loss of hair may indicate some health disorder as can premature greying, itchy scalp, split hair and dryness.

According to a study at National Institutes of Health and the University of Alabama, Birmingham, grey hair may have a link with your immune system. Published in PLOS Biology, this study says that there is a connection between the genes that contribute to hair colour and the genes that notify our bodies of a pathogenic infection. When a body has an infection from a virus or bacteria, the innate immune system starts fighting against these foreign invaders.

According to researchers, melanocyte stem cells produce melanocytes that makes and deposits pigment into the hair shaft. This gives hair its colour. They found an association between grey hair, the transcription factor MITF (this regulates melanocytes functions) and innate immunity. It was seen that MITF helps in keeping the melanocytes’ interferon response in check. If MITF’s control of the interferon response is lost in melanocyte stem cells, you get grey hair.

HAIR PROBLEMS AND ASSOCIATED HEALTH DISORDERS

The health of your hair depends on proper circulation and a healthy diet that contains all the essential nutrients. Hence, be alert to what your hair may be trying to tell you. Know how to recognise hair problems. It will save you from serious complications of undiagnosed health disorders. Let us look at some of the health conditions that unhealthy hair may indicate.

Grey hair? You may be stressed

Grey hair is a natural process of ageing. But if you spot grey in your hair when you are young, it may be due to some other reasons. Chronic stress can be behind your grey hair. This is because too much stress can lead to DNA damage and reduce the supply of pigment-producing cells in hair follicles. Oxidative stress due to the effects of free radicals may also turn your hair grey. Or it may be happening because of your genes.

Researchers at the European Society of Cardiology say that grey hair may indicate an increased risk of heart disease in men. According to them, ageing is an unavoidable coronary risk factor and is associated with dermatological signs that could signal increased risk. They say that atherosclerosis and hair greying share similar mechanisms like impaired DNA repair, oxidative stress, inflammation, hormonal changes and senescence of functional cells.

Brittle Hair? Beware of Cushing’s Syndrome

If your adrenal gland produces too much cortisol, you may develop Cushing’s syndrome. Symptoms are usually hypertension, chronic fatigue and pain in the back. But brittle hair is also a sign of this disorder. If you display any of the symptoms mentioned here, just get your hair checked.

Analysing a hair sample may help with the diagnosis of Cushing syndrome, say researchers from the National Institutes of Health. Just measuring the cortisol levels in hair samples tracked closely with standard techniques for diagnosing Cushing Syndrome, they say. The usual procedure for diagnosing this disorder is time consuming and difficult. It involves blood and urine tests and brain imaging tests. Sometimes, tests are also conducted on tissue samples from sinuses at the base of the skull.

Hair fall? It may indicate thyroid disorder or anaemia

At times, your thyroid gland may not be producing enough thyroid hormone. This condition is known as hypothyroidism. A simple blood test will reveal this condition. Symptoms of this condition include lethargy, increased sensitivity to cold, joint and muscle pain, weight gain, water retention and hair fall. It can also make your hair limp and dull. In fact, thyroid imbalances may also lead to the autoimmune hair-loss disorder, alopecia areata. In this condition, your immune system attacks the hair follicles and your hair may fall off and create circular patches of bald areas in your scalp.

At times, hair fall may also indicate anaemia. You may need to take a supplement in this case. But consult your doctor first. Another reason may be sudden changes in the oestrogen levels in the body. This is usually the reason for hair fall in women who have just given birth to a child or those who have stopping their oral contraceptive. Or your hair fall may indicate a protein deficiency.

According to researchers from the American Academy of Dermatology, stress can lead to dermatologic problems like hair loss. They say that when someone is under stress, hair can go into the telogen (fall-out) phase. Telogen effluvium is a common problem that may manifest even three after any stressful event. But this kind of hair fall is usually temporary, and hair usually grows back within a year.

Going bald? You may need to visit a dentist

Researchers from the University of Granada says that there may be a close association between dental health and alopecia areata or localised alopecia, an autoimmune condition that causes baldness. It can affect both men and women. In this condition, one or more round bald patches appear on the scalp, in the beard or in the eyebrows. It may even affect eyelashes and cause them to fall off. Researchers say that you must immediately visit a dentist if you notice localised hair loss and get a proper dental examination to rule of any infection in teeth.

According to another research, male-pattern baldness and premature greying are associated with a more than fivefold risk of heart disease before the age of 40 years. Researchers from the European Society of Cardiology came to this conclusion after studying 790 men aged less than 40 years with coronary artery disease and 1,270 age-matched healthy men who acted as a control group.