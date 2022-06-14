Can You Donate Blood? Doctor Explains Eligibility Requirements, Safety Measures, And More

- Health A-Z
Serving humanity and society for a noble cause is always appreciated and this assistance is not limited to only social services. The best service that one can provide is to save or assist someone who is in danger of losing their life. Blood donation is one such process where an individual can meet someone's needs and make their life more vibrant. On an average basis, it is estimated that a person requires blood every two seconds and the gap between demand and supply is huge in the country. Every year on June 14th, we mark World Blood Donor Day to raise awareness around the importance of blood donation. Today, we have with us Dr. Vinay Bhat, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad to tell us more about blood donation, and the requirements one needs to fulfill in order to donate blood.
Blood donation is a noble process, but there are a few things one should know before donating blood. Not every adult is eligible enough to donate blood due to their physical requirements:
Good health of the donor must be fully ensured. Our guidelines have following accepted criteria for donor selection are:
They should fulfill the following criteria:
Apart from the general criteria, pregnant women need to pay special attention before donating blood. Pregnant and breast-feeding women are strictly not allowed to donate blood. Women after childbirth can donate blood for at least one year and only if they have stopped lactation. According to research, 10 to 20% of pregnant women have human leukocyte antibodies in their bodies, which can be harmful to recipients of donated platelets or plasma. People with high blood pressure are strictly not allowed to donate blood as it will not only affect the recipient but also the donor's health during the process. Another important criterion for donating blood is that the haemoglobin should be at least 12.5 grams or above.
