While the descriptions of a hypochondriac may amuse the rest of us, we need to be in their shoes to actually understand what goes on in their heads. © Shutterstock

Hypochondriasis, or excessive worry over one’s health, is a psychiatric disorder that can affect every aspect of a person’s life. Interpersonal relationships are at particular risk from this condition, according to University of Iowa researchers. They say that childhood adversity, such as physical or sexual abuse, becoming seriously ill as a child, or having parents that are neglectful or overly attentive during a child’s illness, can contribute to hypochondriasis in adulthood. Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) found that psychological therapy significantly improves a hypochondriac patient’s symptoms, fears and overall quality of life. Researchers say that about four to six per cent of all primary care patients are affected by severe hypochondria, a persistent fear or belief that one has a serious, undiagnosed medical illness.

A hypochondriac is a person who constantly “Lives with the fear that they have a serious, but undiagnosed medical condition, even though diagnostic tests show there is nothing wrong with them.”

Understanding the Mind of a Hypochondriac

One of the most distinct characteristics of a hypochondriac is the severe anxiety they feel at the onset of simple symptoms like a sneeze or a headache. In their minds, the headache is the first step to something big, like a tumor in their brain or a similar serious condition.

While the descriptions of a hypochondriac may amuse the rest of us, we need to be in their shoes to actually understand what goes on in their heads. Research shows that, annually, nearly 5 percent of outpatient care appointments are linked to hypochondria and over 200,000 individuals are diagnosed with hypochondriasis or illness anxiety disorder every year.

Causes and Symptoms of Hypochondriasis

Though the true reason for the condition isn’t known, studies show that hypochondria mostly develops in early adulthood and can be the result of having experienced a chronic illness or seeing a loved one go through it. Losing a loved one to a severe illness may also trigger hypochondria.

Experts believe that these factors may cause the condition:

Being in constant connection with a hypochondriatic family member

Serious illness as a child

Fear that a past serious illness may recur

Stressful life situations

Conditions like obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and depression that can cause hypochondria

The symptoms associated with hypochondria can vary from person to person and depend a lot on their mental makeup. The symptoms may be mild in someone who is mentally strong. A person prone to extreme anxiety can have severe symptoms.

The main symptoms of the condition are:

Very frequent visits to the doctor

Constant discussion about their own health

Worrying about every single ache, pain, sneeze and rumble in the stomach

Staying away from public places to avoid infections

Excessive time spent on reviewing and researching their symptoms

Self-examinations to check for any illnesses

Missing doctor’s appointments in the fear of knowing about an illness

Disbelief of tests that show negative results for any condition

Extra attention to a certain organ, body part or disease

Fear that they are coming down with a disease just because others in the house or neighborhood have it

Treatment Strategies for Hypochondriacs

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is the most commonly prescribed strategy for dealing with hypochondria because it may help these individuals understand their specific triggers and teach them to cope with their symptoms effectively. It may also help an individual realize that the basis of their fears is nonexistent. Doctors may combine anti-depressants to support the therapy.

Hypochondriacs can help themselves too, with these self-help tips from experts:

Staying away from alcohol and drugs that can induce more anxiety

Having a set routine for doctor’s visits and understanding what is the reasonable time to wait between doing certain medical tests

Shifting focus to hobbies or activities that can take your mind off health anxieties

Avoiding online searches for explanations of your symptoms

Incorporating stress relieving techniques like yoga, meditation and mindfulness techniques

Living with hypochondriasis can be traumatic, especially these days when information about diseases and symptoms is available at our fingertips. So, if you or someone you know may be struggling with hypochondriasis, you must meet with a therapist. He will go over your options to try and overcome your fear of falling gravely ill.

Text sourced from zliving.com