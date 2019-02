A new study published in the journal Annals of Neurology has revealed that high cholesterol is a possible risk factor for the development of motor neuron diseases (MND). Motor neuron diseases are a group of progressive neurological conditions that destroy motor neurons (the nerves in the spine and brain) and affect their functions like controlling functions such as walking, speaking, breathing, and swallowing. It mostly affects children and adults. If you are suffering from these conditions, you will experience symptoms like muscle pains, cramps, and twitches, weakness in the arms and legs, increased clumsiness and stumbling, shortness of breath, fatigue, and a weakening grip.

In causing MND, genetic, viral, and environmental issues play a significant role. Unfortunately, there is no cure of this disease till now. Therefore, it is extremely important for people to follow the recommended preventive measures. According to the new study, cholesterol-lowering drugs like statins can be used to prevent the onset of MND. Moreover, another study published in the journal Annals of Indian Academy of Neurology has revealed that practise of yoga and meditation encourages physiological and psychological improvements in the neurological disorders.

Therefore, here we tell you about 5 yoga poses that you can practise if you are at high risk of motor neuron diseases and want to prevent it.

Balasana

Also known as Child’s Pose, Balasana Pose energizes the whole body, ease digestive processes, and stimulates the nervous system. Moreover, it strengthens the lower back, ligaments in the knee and enhances blood circulation.

How to do it:

Keeping your spine erect, get down on your knees. Now, start bending forward. Don’t stop till your thighs touch your chest and your forehead touches the ground beyond your knees. Keep your hands by the sides of the body in a straight position facing the floor. Maintain the pose for around 20-25 seconds.

Halasana

Halasana is also known as Plough Pose because the final pose resembles the plough, an agricultural equipment. To practise this yoga, morning is considered as the best time. Known to calm your body, it also helps cure infertility, backaches, sinusitis, insomnia, and headaches. Moreover, Halasana improves blood circulation in the body and normalises the blood glucose level.

How to do it:

To start, lie down on your back. Then rise your legs over your stomach. Don’t stop extending your legs until they fold over your head. Remain in that position for approximately 10 seconds. Then release. Notably, you can bend your knees to achieve the position, if feeling uncomfortable.

Ardha Matsyendrasana

It is considered as one of the best yoga asanas for nervous system. Ardha Matsyendrasana helps clear the toxins from your body, strengthens the immune system and helps stimulate the nervous system. Moreover, it relieves stress and tension in the back. This asana cures urinary tract infections and is beneficial for menstrual disorders.

How to do it:

Firstly, sit down on floor. Now, cross your right leg on your left thigh. Make sure, your right foot touches the floor. Now, bend your left leg and make sure it touches your posterior. Also, put your right hand on the floor and let your left elbow rest on your right knee. Maintain this position for 10 seconds. Repeat it on the other side.

Anuloma-Viloma

Also known as Alternate Nostril Breathing, Anuloma-Viloma is an incredible energiser. It purifies the different channels of the body, making it healthy, strong and lustrous. Moreover, this asana is considered quite good for your nervous system and relieves your stress, and anxiety.

How to do it:

To start, sit down on yoga mat with your legs crossed over. close your left nostril with the help of your right hand. Breath in through your right nostril. Take a deep breath and hold it. Now, removing your hand from left nostril, close your right nostril with its help. Exhale through the left nostril. Repeat the same process.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

Also known as the Down Dog Pose, Adho Mukha Svanasana calms the mind and relieves headache, insomnia and fatigue. By stimulating white blood cells production, it helps remove toxin from the blood. Moreover, it stimulates the nervous system and strengthens the muscles of the chest increasing lung capacity.

How to do it: