Apart from being the morning energy booster, coffee can also help inhibit prostate cancer, says a new study published in the journal The Prostate. Researchers of the study at the Kanazawa University in Japan have found that two coffee compounds, namely kahweol acetate and cafestol, can potentially combat drug resistant prostate cancer. Known to be the most common cancer among men, prostate cancer affects the prostate gland, found in the pelvis below the bladder and in front of the rectum. It produces seminal fluid (essential for reproduction) and also plays a significant role in urine control.

Prostate cancer occurs when the cells in your prostate gland show signs of abnormality and start mutation. This results in the rapid growth and division of these abnormal cells that keep on accumulating and may form a tumor that can attack your nearby tissues. Prostate cancer takes time to develop and remains confined to the prostate gland initially. At this stage, it may not be extremely harmful and may need mild or no treatment at all. However, gradually, it grows and spreads (metastasize) to different parts of your body like bones and lymph nodes. Usually, prostate cancer shows no symptom at the initial stage. Signs or symptoms start becoming visible in the later stage only. If you are suffering from this condition, you will experience symptoms like frequent urination, blood in semen, discomfort in the pelvic area, trouble urinating, decreased force in the urine stream, and erectile dysfunction. There are some of the factors including age, family history, obesity, smoking, chemical exposure, inflammation in the prostate gland, and vasectomy that can increase your risk of developing prostate cancer. A study published in the International Journal of Cancer, reveals that family history of prostate cancer increases your risk of having the disease.

Though, there is no perfect prevention mechanism for prostate cancer, various studies in the field suggest that a diet rich in antioxidants like green tea, tomatoes, or pomegranates can help delay occurrence of the disease. Also, essential oils and yoga, together with other lifestyle changes can reduce your risk of prostate cancer. If you fall in the high-risk group for prostrate cancer, here are the home remedies that can protect you.

Soy

A new meta-analysis published in the journal Nutrients, has revealed that consumption of soy-rich foods can protect men against prostate cancer. Phytoestrogens present in soy products actually help decrease prostate cancer risk, another study published in the World Journal of Surgical Oncology has revealed. Opt for soymilk, tofu, soy nuts, soy sauce, and whole soybeans to prevent your risk of having this cancer.

Vitamin C

Having antioxidant properties, vitamin C can keep cancerous cells from mutating further. Also, this vitamin boosts your immune system that can effectively fight against cancer. Moreover, vitamin C enhances the effectiveness of some drugs and works together with your medicines to attack prostate cancer on all fronts. Orange, grapefruit, strawberries, lemon, kiwi, broccoli, and tomato juice are rich sources of vitamin C.

Black Cumin

Black cumin contains a potent antioxidant called thymoquinone, that can affect cancer growth at all stages. Without affecting healthy prostate cells, black cumin inhibits the growth and viability of cancerous prostate cells. Also, it is a rich source of essential fatty acids that are vital to nurture your immune system.

Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne Pepper is rich in capsaicin that has anti-cancer properties. According to a study published in The Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, it can potentially kill cancer cells including prostate cancer cells. It does so by attacking the mitochondria (energy-making portion of the cells) of abnormal cancerous cells without touching the healthy ones.

Baking Soda

Cancer cells thrive in an acidic environment and baking soda has an alkalizing effect due to the presence of sodium bicarbonate. This helps to reverse the effects of prostate cancer and make it more difficult for cancerous cells to divide or reproduce in the imbalanced pH setting of your body.

Tomatoes

Lycopene is a red pigment found in tomatoes, carrots, and papaya. It is a powerful antioxidant that can avoid the spread of cancerous cells, including prostate cancer cells, says a study published in SAGE journals. The phytonutrient and carotenoid (a pigment) present in tomatoes also help fight against cancer. According to a report published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, “Men who consumed lots of tomatoes and tomato products had a 35 per cent reduced risk of developing prostate cancer and a 53 per cent lower risk of getting an aggressive form of the disease”.

Pomegranate Juice

Drinking around 230 grams of pomegranate juice a day may slow the progression of prostate cancer, says a study published in the Journal of Urology. Being loaded with antioxidants including polyphenols, isoflavones, and ellagitannis, pomegranate juice can block the actions of free radicles associated with causing cell damage.

Flaxseeds

They contain lignans (a plant compound) and omega 3 fatty acids that can potentially help inhibit the growth and spread of cancerous cells, says a study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food. Also, flaxseeds can lower inflammation throughout the body, including in the prostate glands and also lower your cholesterol levels.