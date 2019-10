With Diwali around the corner, asthma patients are already under a lot of stress. But if you are pregnant too then the situation becomes too difficult to handle. According to a research conducted by Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, there are three different sets of pregnant asthma women. Some get relief from their asthma condition, some feel that nothing has changed and the third category of women feel that their asthma has become worse. According to the association, there are three different sets of examples, as they have different severity of the condition. The good news is that asthma in pregnancy is manageable and with proper care the chance of asthma affecting the baby is very less.

How asthma can affect pregnancy

A simple asthma attack, which can be managed with an asthma pump, becomes 10 times more dangerous when it happens to a pregnant woman. Asthma attack or flare-up decreases oxygen in a woman and this affects the baby. The woman might be able to survive without oxygen for a couple of minutes. But the foetus cannot. Asthma attack makes the mother’s respiratory system work twice as hard, which can cause it to fail as it is also trying to support the baby simultaneously. If asthma is not properly managed, then several potential complications can develop. Some of these complications are reduced growth, low birth weight, preeclampsia (high blood pressure due to pregnancy), increased risk for premature birth and C-section.

How pregnancy affects asthma

Hormonal changes are very common in pregnant women. These hormones can easily affect the nose, sinus and lungs of the mother. High levels of oestrogen in the body is linked with nasal congestion and shortness of breath. Women suffering from asthma and expecting a baby should keep their eyes open to determine which symptom is caused by which condition. It is advised that you contact an allergist or pulmonologist as soon as the first sign of the problem is seen.

How to reduce risk

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG), regular visit to the doctor for prenatal care can help in keeping both the conditions far from each other. It is very common for pregnant women to worry about the effect of asthma medicine on the baby. For them, it is advised that they don’t leave out the medicine but exchange it with one that their doctor recommends.