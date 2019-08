Anger may not be a problem or a condition on its own but might lead to other serious problems. © Shutterstock

Like all emotions, anger is a healthy sentiment displayed by normal people. But if that anger starts interfering with your normal life, it might be a cause of concern. Anger is a natural instinctive response to threats. And sometimes it might be necessary. If your instant reaction to this emotion is outburst than it may be a serious issue which you should not ignore. Anger may not be a problem or a condition on its own but might lead to other serious problems. It can even be caused by an underlying health problem. Some people believe that venting out your anger is better than holding it in. But this may be wrong. Venting out makes you more aggressive and causes you more harm. Anger may be out of your control. But the way you express it is completely under your control.

TYPES OF ANGER

There are different types of anger. You can recognise the type according to the way you express this emotion. Here we talk about the two main types anger.

Passive anger

This is a type of anger that you might not even notice. When you have passive anger, you may be mean to someone, become sarcastic or start venting about something in a harsh manner.

Aggressive anger

Individuals who go through this anger are generally aware of their anger. This anger is mostly the result of retaliation and it may become unpredictable. In this type of anger, a person may cause harm to himself or the other people around him.

CAUSES OF ANGER

There are many causes for anger. Here are a few.

Alcoholism

Stress

Financial issues

Situation that is not in your control

Genetics and your body’s ability to deal with certain chemicals and hormones

SYMPTOMS YOU SHOULD LOOK OUT FOR

If you get angry all the time, you should look out for these warning signs.

Loss of interest in things you really enjoyed earlier or loss of energy

Suicidal thoughts

You get irritated by little things

Feeling of hopelessness

EFFECTS OF ANGER ON YOUR HEALTH

Anger is not good for you. It can cause serious health problems if not dealt with in the might manner. Let us take a look at the side effects of anger.

You become more prone to brain strokes

According to a study you are at three times higher risk of having a brain stroke. The reason could be a blood clot or brain haemorrhage during the first two hours after an outburst. The risk for people with aneurism is six times higher.

It weakens your immune system

Always sick? Your anger might be the reason. A recent study by Harvard University scientists say that if a healthy person gets angry just by recalling an angry experience exhibited a dip in the antibody immunoglobin A (an antibody that plays a crucial role in immune function).

It makes you anxious

If you are going through anxiety you may lose your cool over petty things. But researchers found that anger aggravates symptoms of Generalised Anxiety Disorder in which a person is uncontrollably worried. This may interfere with their day to day lives. People were also more hostile and not expressing their anger and suppressing it made conditions worse. Try to keep your anger in control to deal with your anxiety in a better way.

It may lead to depression

Many studies have linked anger and depression, especially in men. People with depression experience passive anger, which is more harmful for their mental health. So be careful, If you are angry over small things then it might lead you to depression.

It may shorten your life span

It is said that happy people live longer. Stress along with anger will shorten your life span. Researchers from the University of Michigan did a study over a period of 17 years and found out that couples who hold on their anger have a shorter life span than couple who deal with the problem calmly.

It affects your lungs

Are you a smoker? Do you get angry easily? You might be a non-smoker but if you get angry easily you are still harming your lungs. Men with higher hostility had worse lung capacity in a study conducted by a group of Harvard University scientists

Your heart is at risk

Your heart is at a greater risk if anger is repressed. Your heart is most effected by your anger as studies show that you double your chances of a heart attack in two hours of an angry outburst.

OTHER CONDITIONS THAT YOU MIGHT FACE

Apart from these conditions, a person may go through other problems like headache, hypertension, self-harm, insomnia, low self-esteem etc.

IS ANGER REALLY OUT OF YOUR CONTROL?

Almost all emotions including anger are out of our control. But the way we handle them is very important. Many people are of the opinion that anger management means supressing your anger. But supressing your emotion is not a good option. If you truly want to manage anger, try to understand the reason of that anger and then express that in a better way.

This might feel difficult at first, but it will surely make you manage your anger in a better way:

Talk about the issue and don’t ignore or suppress it.

Figure out the triggers of your anger and try to make peace with them

Think before you speak and become more conscious of your emotions

Take up an activity that will keep you busy

Try some yoga or exercise to relieve stress and calm yourself down

Spend some alone time, this will help you analyse a situation better

Squeeze a stress ball or start counting

THERE ARE FEW CONDITIONS THAT CAN INTENSIFY YOUR ANGER