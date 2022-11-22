Are You Above 40? Take These 5 Measures To Reduce Risks Of Developing Glaucoma

Our eyes are one of the most sensitive and complicated organs of the body and are also often paid less attention. When you hit the age of 40, it is time to take those extra steps to ensure good vision.

When people hit the age of 40, they become extra aware of their health. At this age we are all aware of the fact that we are no longer in our early 20's or even 30's. If we do not become cautious about our health from here on out, it can only get worse. Even if some people are not exactly following the healthiest of lifestyles, 40s is the time for them to turn things around. After this age however, it will be too late.

One particular aspect of health that must be taken care of is our vision. People often forget that our eyes are one the most sensitive and complicated organs of the body that requires crucial attention. With age, our vision also gets impaired. So, it is essential that we get the routine tests, screenings and exercises done so that we do not develop vision related diseases such as glaucoma. Keep in mind that even if you have very healthy and normal vision, you might still develop glaucoma after a certain age because of other factors such as gene and family history. If any of your family members have a history of glaucoma then you are also at risk. Other factors such as diet, lifestyle also obviously plays a role in the manifestation of this diseases.

5 Measures To Reduce The Risk Of Glaucoma

Steps you should take.

Consult Your Doctor Regularly: Make sure you go to the doctor for regular checkups. Glaucoma can lead to loss of vision and this is irreversible. But, if it is diagnosed and treated at the right time, this can be prevented.

Change Your Lifestyle: Get your act together. Changing your bad habits immediately is important especially when you are 4o or above 40. Some of these habits might even reduce your risk of developing glaucoma.

Staying Physically Active Can Help: Exercise can also help the your vision health. Certain yoga asanas like prolonged downward dog, headstands, plough and legs up the wall should not be done if you have glaucoma. However, there are other exercises that might be good for you, but, make your you consult your doctor.

Maintain A Healthy Weight: Body mass indexes (BMIs) can raise the risk of glaucoma at both high and low levels.

Maintain A Healthy Diet: Diet is the best way to reduce risks of such diseases. Eat foods like pomegranates, cranberries, flax seeds, black and green teas and acai berries. These are all rich in antioxidants and are very good for the eyes.

