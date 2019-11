The first step is to identify the triggers behind your worry and then make a plan to make sure they don’t arise in the first place.

Worrying is a spontaneous human behaviour. But when it becomes chronic, it may start affecting your health and functional life. Worrying refers to the feeling of uneasiness and concern about a problem. When you worry a lot, you brain goes into an overdrive mode and you compulsively keep thinking about the consequence of a situation. This feeling of ‘what might happen’ leads to stress and a plethora of health consequences.

HOW MUCH WORRY IS TOO MUCH?

A little stress and worry about a test or a job interview is good, finds research. It pushes you to perform better. But if you find yourself getting worked up by every trivial aspect of life and if the anxiety persists, you must consult a therapist. Unfortunately, people who worry too much seek relief in unhealthy lifestyle activities such as overeating, smoking, and alcohol and drug abuse. Excessive worrying can also lead to certain behavioural and physiological changes.

PHYSICAL EFFECTS OF EXCESSIVE WORRY

Chronic worrying affects not only your mental health, but your physical health too. Firstly, it changes your perception of a situation and secondly, it plays with your “fight or flight” response. Fight and flight response refers to the way you react to a frightful or terrifying situation, mentally and physically. Your response is shaped by the secretion of certain hormones which may either help you deal with the situation However, the sudden surge of these hormones comes with quite a few health impacts.

Your get a headache

When worrying turns chronic, muscles in your shoulder and neck can tense up.This can lead to tension headaches or migraines. Relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, massage and yoga can help.

Makes you vulnerable to infections

Flood of chemicals and hormones, like adrenaline, into your system due to chronic anxiety, can increase your pulse and breathing rate. This response gives your immune system a boost to handle the situation. But if this lasts for a long time or occurs repeatedly, it can weaken your immune system, making you susceptible to infections and other diseases.

Increases your risk of heart attack

Hormones released due to stress can make your heart beat faster and harder. If this happens too often, your blood vessels can get inflamed, increasing the risk of high blood pressure, a heart attack, or a stroke.

SMART STRATEGIES TO KEEP YOUR WORRIES AT BAY

Worries, in many cases, stem from one’s insecurity towards uncertainty and lack of planning. The first step is to identify the triggers behind your worry and then make a plan to make sure they don’t arise in the first place. Here are some smart strategies to quell your worries.

Practise mindfulness

Take some time out from your busy schedule every day to simply sit quietly and concentrate on your breath. While doing this, make a note of your thoughts as a distant observer but don’t engage yourself in them. If you get distracted, bring your attention back to your breath. This simple exercise will help you identify your own thoughts better and detach yourself from the ones that are causing you to worry.

Journal your worries

Keep a notepad and pen handy. Whenever you are in a situation that triggers the worrier in you, pen down the chain of your thoughts and try to track a pattern. Once you do this, you will be able to prep yourself up in advance and take the necessary action if you end up in similar situations later on.

Don’t stress too much about a solution

On many occasions, anxiety springs from the necessity to conjure an immediate solution to a problem. Resist the urge to do so. Sleep over the problem for a while to come up with effective solutions, if it’s not an emergency situation.