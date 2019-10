Are you finding it difficult to juggle your work and family life? Work-from-home moms have a tough time juggling their work in a home environment. This makes them neglect their health and the result is often the appearance of a health disorder. Here are some tips that can help you maintain your health, while you are trying to figure out a way of managing your office work. You cannot manage your work and family life, if you yourself are reeling from an illness. So, it’s important to keep yourself healthy. Here are some tips that you should keep in mind. It will help you in building your immunity and keeping diseases at bay.

Don’t forget to eat

An important duty of a work-from-home mom is making healthy and delicious food for her family. But it has often been seen that while performing her duties for home and work, women often forget to eat or skip their meals to save time. Working non-stop and not getting enough nutrients can affect your health and make you feel tired and lazy. It is important to create a proper eating schedule and make sure that you stick to it. Try preparing meals for your family ahead of time.

Find a rhythm

It is not easy to juggle your work and home at the same time. This could stress you out and decrease your productivity. It is advised that you must maintain a rhythm between the two, so that your productivity does not decline. For example, you can work while your baby is sleeping and rest while you feed.

Don’t forget to rest

Work-from-home moms might work like a superwoman but she is not. So, it is adviced to give proper rest to the body. They often forget that they too need to sleep to recharge themselves. It is important the these women go to bed on time. Sleep deprivation can decrease the energy level in the body. How will you work the next day, without any energy?

Ask for help

You don’t need to do everything on your own. There is nothing wrong in asking for help. Help would take things off your plate and you would be able to better manage your work and family life. You ask your relatives for help with the kids or ask your colleagues to handle your work for a few days.

Work out

It is not easy to squeeze in a workout, when you are already having difficulty in managing your time between work and family. But if you can take out 10-15 minutes from your busy life, then it will help you in burning extra calories and also help in increasing the alertness of your mind.