In left handers, the connection between the two hemispheres of the brain is stronger compared to right handers. © Shutterstock

It is easy to believe that left-handed people are luckier rather than considering a genetic component behind it. But a recent study has shown that there is a genetic component behind left-handed people, and it does provide extra benefits to left handers. According a recent study published in Brain: A Journal of Neurology, while trying to understand a language or a specific dialect of an already known language, the brain sends out thousands of signals. These signals often fail to reach the desired destination because there is a weak link in the system. The weak link is that the right and left hemisphere of the brain don’t understand each other.

But in left handers, it is seen that the connection between the two hemispheres of the brain is stronger compared to right handers. This connection makes them better in verbal skills, cognitive skills and language interpretation. Here are some other benefits of being a left hander.

They are better fighters

Various studies have proved that left-handed people are better fighters. The reason is that an average human being is trained to punch from the right and expect a punch from the right. When a leftie comes to fight, the brain gets confused and doesn’t see the punch.

They are smarter

Apart from enhanced brain links, studies at the University of Athens have proved that lefties have better, stronger and faster cognitive skills as compared to righties. These studies have also proved that they are mentally more flexible and have more control over their mental health.

They are more likely to pass a driving test

Their working memory is better than right handers, making them more creative and responsible while handling multiple tasks simultaneously. They don’t get lost in space as much as a right hander does, making them more likely to pass a driving test. According to the data collected from the AA Driving Schools in United Kingdom, 57 per cent of left handers pass their driving test at the first trial while righties come out at 47 per cent.

They have less risk of some diseases

It seems like lefties are naturally protected from ulcers and arthritis. According to a study published in the journal of Laterality: Asymmetries of Body, Brain and Cognition, due to underlying DNA and genes relation, left-handed people are less likely to develop these health conditions.