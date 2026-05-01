Are heart attacks more likely to occur in summer? Causes, risks and how to stay safe

Extreme summer heat can strain the heart through dehydration, electrolyte imbalance and increased heart rate. These changes could rais heart attack risk especially in vulnerable individuals during heatwaves.

Written By: Dr. Aashish Chaudhry | Published : May 1, 2026 7:00 PM IST

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With the heat still blazing in many regions in the country cardiovascular issues are again in the spotlight. While there's an increased frequency of heart attacks in winter some people are now wondering if summer heat can also lead to a heart attack. Heat waves during summer can put a strain on the heart particularly in those who are susceptible. Exposure to heat can affect the cardiovascular system in several ways due to dehydration, electrolyte imbalances and an increase in heart rate all of which can contribute to an increased risk of heart attack.

How summer can impact the heart

During the hot summer season the body works extra hard to keep your sytem in normal temperature. However in some cases, common heat issues as mentioned in the following can put added pressure on the heart resulting in a heart attack:

Dehydration: Sweating decreases the blood volume so the heart must work harder

Electrolyte imbalance: Dehydration can lead to electrolyte loss causing heart rhythm disturbance

Accelerated heart rate: Heart rate increases to circulate more blood to cool the body

Low blood pressure: Blood vessels widen causing dizziness or fainting

Thicker blood: Dehydration can cause the blood to thicken and form clots

Who is at higher risk?

People in certain categories are at higher risk of getting struck by a heart attack as the temperature spikes with the summer season in full swing. Wondering if you fall in the category? Here's the full list of people in danger of a heart attack during the summer seasons:

Older adults: Impaired thermoregulation

Those with cardiovascular disease: Impaired heart function

People with diabetes and high blood pressure: Increased risk of complications

Outdoor workers: Longer exposure to heat

People taking certain medications: Diuretics and antihypertensive medications may lead to dehydration

People with underlying heart disease need to be particularly careful during heatwaves, as they may not be able to cope well.

Don't ignore these warning signs

Early warning signs can save lives which is why you must always watch out for symptoms of a heart attack, similar to heat stress. If you experience any of the following symptoms then you must seek medical care immediately.

Chest pain or discomfort

Shortness of breath

Sweating but not from heat

Dizziness or fainting

Nausea or unusual fatigue

How to stay safe in summer

Heat related illness is not only associated with heart attack but it can also result in outher and internal health problems beyond cardiovascular disease. To prevent any health complications follow these tips to stay safe in summer:

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Avoid dehydration: Drink plenty of water even if you don't feel thirsty

Be aware of the time of day: Don't do vigorous activity between 11 am and 4 pm

Light clothing: Allows your body to cool

Stay hydrated: Hydrate well before going out; drink enough water

Manage medications: Check with your doctor about changing doses during hot weather

Cool your home: Use fans, coolers or air conditioning

Heart attacks are commonly linked to cold weather but it's important not to overlook the threat of extreme summer heat. Dehydration the added strain on the heart and existing medical conditions can combine to form a lethal cocktail. Remember that prevention is key so keep yourself hydrated, limit time in the heat and being in tune with your body can help safeguard your heart. With changing climactic trends and increasingly prevalent heatwaves, it's crucial to be aware of the risks associated with the summer months.

FAQs How can I prevent heart attacks and strokes? Maintain a healthy diet, exercise regularly, control blood pressure and cholesterol, avoid smoking, and manage stress. What is the main difference between a stroke and a heart attack? A stroke affects the brain due to blocked or burst blood vessels, while a heart attack affects the heart because of blocked blood flow. Can I take anything else besides aspirin during a heart attack? Avoid eating or drinking anything other than aspirin as it may interfere with medical treatment.

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