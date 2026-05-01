Are heart attacks more likely to occur in summer? Causes, risks and how to stay safe

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Written By: Dr. Aashish Chaudhry | Published : May 1, 2026 7:00 PM IST
With the heat still blazing in many regions in the country cardiovascular issues are again in the spotlight. While there's an increased frequency of heart attacks in winter some people are now wondering if summer heat can also lead to a heart attack. Heat waves during summer can put a strain on the heart particularly in those who are susceptible. Exposure to heat can affect the cardiovascular system in several ways due to dehydration, electrolyte imbalances and an increase in heart rate all of which can contribute to an increased risk of heart attack.
During the hot summer season the body works extra hard to keep your sytem in normal temperature. However in some cases, common heat issues as mentioned in the following can put added pressure on the heart resulting in a heart attack:
People in certain categories are at higher risk of getting struck by a heart attack as the temperature spikes with the summer season in full swing. Wondering if you fall in the category? Here's the full list of people in danger of a heart attack during the summer seasons:
People with underlying heart disease need to be particularly careful during heatwaves, as they may not be able to cope well.
Early warning signs can save lives which is why you must always watch out for symptoms of a heart attack, similar to heat stress. If you experience any of the following symptoms then you must seek medical care immediately.
Heat related illness is not only associated with heart attack but it can also result in outher and internal health problems beyond cardiovascular disease. To prevent any health complications follow these tips to stay safe in summer:
Heart attacks are commonly linked to cold weather but it's important not to overlook the threat of extreme summer heat. Dehydration the added strain on the heart and existing medical conditions can combine to form a lethal cocktail. Remember that prevention is key so keep yourself hydrated, limit time in the heat and being in tune with your body can help safeguard your heart. With changing climactic trends and increasingly prevalent heatwaves, it's crucial to be aware of the risks associated with the summer months.
Maintain a healthy diet, exercise regularly, control blood pressure and cholesterol, avoid smoking, and manage stress.
A stroke affects the brain due to blocked or burst blood vessels, while a heart attack affects the heart because of blocked blood flow.
Avoid eating or drinking anything other than aspirin as it may interfere with medical treatment.
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