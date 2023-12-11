Are Ear Pain, Ringing In The Ears, Hearing Loss Signs Of Cancer? Here's What A Doc Says

VERIFIED

What is causing persistent ear pain? (Photo: Freepik)

Persistent pain in the ears that is not related to an ear infection or other known causes, could be associated with head and neck cancer, warned a doctor.

There are many types of cancer, and 'head and neck' cancer encompasses a group of cancers originating in the tissues of the head and neck region, which includes the oral cavity, pharynx (throat), larynx (voice box), nasal cavity, paranasal sinuses, salivary glands, and neck lymph nodes, explains Dr Ashay Shah, head and neck surgical oncologist, HCG Cancer Centre, Ahmedabad. According to him, these cancers arise in "various structures", such as the tongue, tonsils, vocal cords, and other areas of the upper respiratory and digestive tracts. "The majority of head and neck cancers are 'squamous cell carcinomas' that develop from the flat, thin cells lining the surfaces of the head and neck structures. Other types of cancer, such as salivary gland cancers, can also occur in this region," he states.

Can ear pain, ringing in the ears and hearing loss be tell-tale signs?

Dr Shah states that persistent pain in the ears that is "not related to an ear infection or other known causes", could be associated with head and neck cancer. "The pain may be felt in one or both ears and may be accompanied by other symptoms like hearing loss or ringing in the ears."

What are the other signs and symptoms?

Persistent sore throat: While occasional sore throats are common and usually benign, a persistent sore throat that lingers for more than two weeks warrants attention.

While occasional sore throats are common and usually benign, a that lingers for more than two weeks warrants attention. Changes in voice: Alterations in voice quality that persist for an extended period can be indicative of laryngeal or voice box cancer. Hoarseness, a common symptom, may arise due to vocal cord involvement.

Alterations in voice quality that persist for an extended period can be indicative of laryngeal or voice box cancer. Hoarseness, a common symptom, may arise due to vocal cord involvement. Swellings and lumps: Unexplained lumps or swellings in the neck, jaw, or mouth are potential red flags for head and neck cancer. These abnormalities can be painless and easily dismissed, making regular self-examinations crucial.

Unexplained lumps or swellings in the neck, jaw, or mouth are potential red flags for head and neck cancer. These abnormalities can be painless and easily dismissed, making regular self-examinations crucial. Difficulty swallowing: Dysphagia or difficulty in swallowing can be a symptom of various conditions, including head and neck cancer. This difficulty may progress over time and be accompanied by pain or a sensation of food getting stuck in the throat.

Dysphagia or difficulty in swallowing can be a symptom of various conditions, including head and neck cancer. This difficulty may progress over time and be accompanied by pain or a sensation of food getting stuck in the throat. Mouth sores: Unexplained mouth sores or lesions that do not heal within two weeks warrant medical attention.

Unexplained mouth sores or lesions that do not heal within two weeks warrant medical attention. Unexplained weight loss: While weight loss is a common concern for many, unexplained and unintentional weight loss should not be ignored. Sudden and significant weight loss, especially when associated with other symptoms, may be indicative of an underlying health issue, including head and neck cancer.

TRENDING NOW

Risk factors

Tobacco use: Smoking and smokeless tobacco use are significant risk factors for head and neck cancer. Alcohol consumption: Excessive alcohol consumption is associated with an increased risk of head and neck cancer. Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection: HPV, particularly HPV16 and HPV18, is a strong risk factor for certain types of head and neck cancer, especially oropharyngeal cancer. Exposure to carcinogens: Occupational exposure to asbestos, formaldehyde and other carcinogens can increase the risk of head and neck cancer.

Importance of early detection

"Early detection is crucial for improving the prognosis of head and neck cancer. When diagnosed at an early stage, localised treatment approaches like surgery or radiation therapy, can be highly effective," states the doctor. He adds that when cancer progresses to advanced stages, treatment becomes more complex, and the "likelihood of a successful cure diminishes".

"Awareness of the common signs and symptoms of head and neck cancer is a crucial step in the early detection and successful treatment. While these symptoms may be caused by various conditions, it is essential not to ignore persistent or unusual changes in your body. Regular health check-ups and maintaining open communication play pivotal roles in safeguarding well-being," the doctor concludes.