Are automated massage chairs doing more harm to your back than good?

Are these automated comfort machines actually hurting our backs more than they are helping them?

Written By: Dr Ashis Acharya | Published : May 9, 2026 6:55 PM IST

In an era where comfort is just a click away, massage chairs have quietly taken the throne as modern-day stress relievers. They sit silently in our living rooms, spas, and even airport lounges, promising instant relief after long hours of desk work or gym strain. But beneath their soothing hum lies a question very few dare to ask: Are these automated comfort machines actually hurting our backs more than they are helping them?

What if you sink into your recliner after a long, exhausting day and hit that "deep tissue" mode, and within minutes, you feel those mechanical rollers kneading your spine. It feels divine, like tiny robots ironing out every knot of fatigue. But here's the not-so-relaxing truth: what feels heavenly for a few minutes might be quietly misaligning your spine, overstimulating your muscles, or even triggering long-term damage.

When the machine misses the diagnosis

A massage chair is a lot of things: quick, relaxing, even addictive. But you know what? It's not a trained medical practitioner and has no idea of your medical history, your pain pattern, etc. It applies pressure based on programmed intensity, not personalised need. This lack of diagnosis is where trouble begins. People with existing issues like herniated discs, sciatica, muscle inflammation or nerve sensitivity often end up aggravating their condition because the rollers press in all the wrong places. What's meant to "relieve tension" can actually deepen inflammation or worsen spinal alignment.

I feel many users treat these chairs as a quick fix instead of seeking professional help. This habit of self-prescribed therapy not only delays proper treatment but creates new problems over time.

The illusion of relief

Massage chairs are masters of temporary satisfaction. They stimulate blood flow and release endorphins, giving a shot burst of pleasure and lightness. However, this relief is fleeting. Once the session ends and reality kicks in, and body returns to its tense state, sometimes even worse than before. It's like popping a painkiller without treating the root cause. Use them too often, and your muscles start getting addicted to that artificial stimulation. Over time lead to stiffness, soreness, or reduced natural flexibility.

Over time, overstimulation of certain muscles can cause a way imbalance. One side of the pack may loosen excessively, while the other remains tight, pulling the spine out of alignment. Ironically, a chair marketed to "fix your posture" could end up suddenly distorting it.

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When comfort turns into complications

I have seen several patients who use different types of automated massagers, handheld devices, backpads, and full body chairs for pain relief. Many ended up with muscle spasms, stiffness or even more serious back problems. What starts as mild soreness can escalate to chronic pain if the underlying issue is ignored."

He emphasises that patients often assume more intensity means better results, but high-pressure modes can compress spinal joints, strain ligaments or irritate nerves, especially when used repeatedly without guidance.

The hidden cost of convenience

Let's be real, the rise of these massage chairs says a lot about us. We love shortcuts. We want easy results without effort. We outsource relaxation to machines, forgetting that our bodies need mindful care, not mechanical repetition. A human therapist can adjust technique based on subtle cues like your wince, breath pattern, muscle resistance, pain points, etc. A chair, however, follows an algorithm, not intuition.

That's why many doctors recommend moderation. Experts suggest using massages occasionally for relaxation, not as a daily therapy. Short sessions like 10 to 15 minutes at low intensity, combined with stretching, hydration and posture correction, can minimise risk while retaining the soothing benefits.

Massage chairs aren't villains, but they are not miracle workers either. They can be comforting tools if used wisely, but dangerous shortcuts when used blindly. The body thrives on balance, awareness, and care thinks no machine can fully replicate.

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