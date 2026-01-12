Archana Puran Singh Health Update: Actress Diagnosed With Rare CRPS, How Minor Injuries Can Turn Into Chronic Pain

Archana Puran Singh diagnosed with rare CRPS chronic pain condition after an injury, revealing how minor injuries can lead to lifelong pain and recovery challenges.

Archana Puran Singh, an Indian actress and television personality, recently revealed that she is battling a rare and painful condition called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). The event of a fall and a broken wrist has become a long-lasting health trouble since it influences her life and mobility. Let us understand in detail what CRPS is, the impact it has on the body, and the importance of the sympathetic nervous system in this disease.

What is Complex Regional Pain Syndrome?

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) is an unremitting painful disorder that is usually experienced in an arm or a leg; in the case of Archana, it is her left hand and wrist area. Contrary to normal pain, which dies away after one has healed one's injury, CRP leads to the experience of protracted and severe pain even after the said injury is supposed to have healed.

The physicians identify two types of CRPS:

Type I CRPS This is the CRPS that can be found in the absence of a known injury to the nerves, frequently following a fracture or trauma. Type II CRPS it is connected with real foci of nerve injury.

The most basic kind of injury, such as a simple fracture, occasionally results in the same, and unfortunately, that seems to be the case with the wrist in which Archana was injured.

What Are the Symptoms of CRPS?

CRPS may have very disturbing symptoms that are different in every individual. Among the most typical ones, one can single out:

Intense Pain

CRPS is characterised by extremely painful pain that exceeds the pain that should be anticipated as a result of the initial injury. This pain may be either persistent or intermittent, and it may be even more painful than the injury itself.

Changes in Skin and Temperature

The skin of the affected limb can appear dissimilar to the other part in colour as well as temperature changes. The skin of some of us is colder and blue, and others find it becoming warm and red.

Swelling and Sensitivity

Most individuals with CRPS experience swelling, tactile sensitivity, or even pain during light touch, referred to as allodynia. Even simple tasks such as rubbing the body part with something or tight clothes are painful.

Movement Problems

The muscles surrounding the affected region will either be stiff or weak, hence difficult to move. The individual can eventually not be able to use the limb due to pain when doing so.

Why Does CRPS Happen? Role of Sympathetic Nervous System

A connection of CRP to the nervous system, particularly the sympathetic nervous system (SNS), is one of the most confusing aspects of CRP. It is best to examine what happens in the sympathetic nervous system before we can understand this.

What Is Sympathetic Nervous System?

The autonomic nervous system is composed of the sympathetic nervous system which regulates the automatic activity of the body, things that you do not need to think about like heartbeat, blood pressure, sweating, and stomach functions. It also causes the fight-or-flight reaction that allows your body to respond promptly in any stressful or dangerous incident.

In a standard situation, the SNS switches on when the danger requires but when the danger is removed, it switches off.

How Does SNS Malfunction in CRPS?

The sympathetic nervous system does not act normally in individuals with CRPS. It may be either overactive or remain stuck in the active position even when the body is resting as opposed to acting only in times of stress. Because of this malfunction, the nerves to regulate blood flow and temperature continue firing, despite not being supposed to.

The neurotransmitters of these nerves may enhance the amount of pain experienced in the damaged region, and therefore, the pain can become even more than anticipated. It is translated into the body overreacting to the signs of pain and inflammation compared to a small wound, resulting in chronic nerve alterations and a perpetual pain loop.

Is There a Cure? How Is CRPS Treated?

Observably, CRPS has no known cure. However, early intervention is capable of coping with pain and enhancing functionality. Typical approaches include:

Physical and Occupational Therapy: The mobility and strength of the affected limb are maintained by keeping it in movement through light exercises.

The mobility and strength of the affected limb are maintained by keeping it in movement through light exercises. Medications: Physicians can use pain relievers, anti-inflammatory medications, or medications to calm down nerve pain.

Physicians can use pain relievers, anti-inflammatory medications, or medications to calm down nerve pain. Nerve Blocks: There are instances where physicians inject drugs around sympathetic nerves to aid in normalising the abnormal nerve activity.

There are instances where physicians inject drugs around sympathetic nerves to aid in normalising the abnormal nerve activity. Other Therapies: Therapies such as electrical nerve stimulation or other supportive therapies may be used to ease the symptoms.

Living with CRPS

CRPS is not easy, as it is both physically and emotionally difficult, as the pain is actual, severe, and long-term. CRP causes a person to often have a supportive care team comprising doctors, therapists, and mental health practitioners to learn and remain active despite the pain. The case of CRP in Archana Puran Singh makes us empathise with the fact that even usual injuries may cause unusual complications and that it is important to be aware of these complications to be at ease and treat them accordingly.

