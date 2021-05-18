Aquatic Therapy worked like a miracle for Pooja Patil an interior designer who completely lost her lower limb functionality after an accident two years ago. Pooja had suffered spinal cord injury after falling from a height of 15 feet while measuring exteriors of a property which led to a complete loss of her lower limb functionality. She had lost all sensation and muscle control in both her limbs. She was no longer able to move sit or stand independently. While researching her condition over the internet she said she came across aquatic therapy and its unique advantages over traditional physiotherapy.