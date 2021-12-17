Aquatic Therapy For Brittle Bone Disease: Boy Walks Again After 4 Years In Wheelchair

The boy who was born with the rare genetic disorder gradually lost his ability to walk and stand and was depending on a wheelchair for mobility.

Osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), also known as brittle bone disease, is a group of genetic disorders that mainly affect the bones. Osteogenesis imperfecta literally means imperfect bone formation, and babies born with this condition have bones that break (fracture) easily, often with no apparent cause. There is no cure for osteogenesis imperfecta, available treatment options focus on managing symptoms, increasing bone mass and improving strength. But aquatic therapy has turned out to be beneficial for children suffering this genetic condition.

Thanks to aquatic therapy, a 10-year-old boy with osteogenesis imperfecta who was completely bedridden for the past 4 years was able to walk again.

The boy, named Ayaan, from Raigad village in Maharashtra was treated at Aqua Centric therapy PVT LTD, Mumbai. Ayaan who was born with brittle bone disease gradually lost his ability to walk and stand and was depending on a wheelchair for mobility. His parents were scared of him getting more fractures and so they restricted his mobility which in turn over a period of time led his muscles to weaken.

What causes brittle bone disease?

Osteogenesis imperfecta or brittle bone disease occurs due to a gene mutation that may be sporadic (random) or a baby may inherit the gene from one or both parents. As a result of this gene mutation, the body may not make enough collagen, a protein which helps keep bones strong. Collagen is mostly found in bones, ligaments and teeth. Due to collagen deficiency, the bones become very weak and brittle causing them to break easily even with little impact.

Symptoms of osteogenesis imperfecta

Ayaan's parents were unaware of his condition until he turned one. On his first birthday, he had a fall from the bed and landed up with a fracture. Initially, his parents dismissed it as a one-time event as it was a major fall, but as he grew older, even minor stumbles resulted in severe pain and fractures in his limbs. Because of this he couldn't participate in any activities that a child of that age generally would. It was only after he had already suffered from multiple fractures, his parents realised that something is wrong with him and consulted a leading pediatric orthopedic surgeon in Mumbai. The doctor told them that their child is suffering from a rare genetic condition called Osteogenesis Imperfecta.

Everyone with osteogenesis imperfecta has brittle bones and they break over their lifetime. In severe forms, multiple fractures may occur even before birth. Osteogenesis imperfecta can also cause stunted growth, difficulty breathing, hearing loss, and weak, brittle or discolored teeth.

Inconsistent therapy, multiple surgeries, and the pandemic caused Ayaan to lose his ability to stand and walk. He had to be confined to a wheelchair or bed for years, which further caused his muscles to lose strength and his spine to curve.

Aquatic therapy forosteogenesis imperfecta

Aquatic therapy is considered a gold standard for treatment in Osteogenesis Imperfecta. The orthopedic surgeon Ayaan's parents had consulted recommended them for aquatic therapy.

Dr. Devashree Vora, Pediatric Physiotherapist, AquaCentric Therapy Pvt Ltd. said, "The buoyancy of water allowed his body to move freely without the impact forces that he would normally experience on land. Slowly but steadily, he was able to stand and walk in the water."

Ayaan was first brought to the Aqua Centric in November 2020 and his therapy continued till January 2021. Then he had to undergo intramedullary rodding surgery for the left shoulder bone and right leg bone and pinning of the left distal thigh bone. He resumed aquatic therapy post-surgery in June 2021 and has been continuing since then.

According to Dr. Vora, the aquatic therapy session consists of gentle range of motion, strengthening exercises, gait and balance training based on the principles of Water Specific Therapy and the Halliwick Concept. Ayaan has recently started therapy on land, beginning with graded standing on the tilt table and assisted walking with a safety harness to promote protected weight-bearing through the spine and lower limbs. He can now walk after 4 years of being confined to a wheelchair, the doctor added.

Ms. Rida Lodge, the child's mother, asserted that aquatic therapy has worked wonders for their child and that they have seen great improvement in Ayaan.

He is now able to stand and walk in water due to increased muscle strength and can now roll on the bed and sit with a better posture, she added.