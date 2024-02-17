Apple Cider Vinegar For Psoriatic Arthritis: Can It Help Ease Symptoms?

Is apple cider vinegar better if used topically on skin and scalp or if consumed on a regular basis?

Apple cider vinegar has for long been in use as a home remedy for multiple ailments. For instance, ACV has incredible benefits on your gut health, it has been proven to help people lose weight, increase metabolism and ACV application on skin and hair has also been termed useful for issues like dandruff, pigmented skin, etc. Apple cider vinegar can be both consumed and used topically for all the above mentioned purposes but is it really effective in reducing symptoms of psoriatic arthritis?

What is psoriatic arthritis? It is an autoimmune disorder which causes red, scaly patches on the skin. These patches are itchy and flaky and it may come and go depending on many factors like environment, seasons, stress, lifestyle, etc. According to experts, these scaly patches appear long before the symptoms of joint problems. Psoriatic arthritis is also accompanied with pain in the joints, stiffness and swelling and it can affect any part of the body.

Use Of Apple Cider Vinegar To Treat Psoriatic Arthritis

Research reveals that topical use of apple cider vinegar may help reduce the flakiness on the skin that is associated with psoriatic arthritis. But, for this ACV must be applied only after diluting it properly with water. The concentrated form of ACV can be harmful. ACV is known for its anti-bacterial, anti-microbial properties and can also balance the pH levels of the skin. This can help lessening the flakiness and itchiness. However, this will not help in any kind of joint pain that patients may be facing. Moreover, this does not provide a permanent cure or solution to psoriasis.

The research regarding ACV to treat psoriatic arthritis is less and there is not much evidence regarding its effectiveness. But, ACV can be generally good for your skin even if you do not use it for psoriasis. Its antibacterial, antifungal, and antioxidant properties can make your skin and scalp better. It can treat problems like acne, dandruff and pimples.

Can Apple Cider Vinegar Consumption Help Psoriatic Arthritis?

Apple cider vinegar is known to have many benefits if consumed regularly. It can help you lose weight, cure gut health problems, maintain your digestive health, treat your skin from the inside, balance blood sugar levels, boost cardiovascular health and improve insulin sensitivity. But, how does it help psoriatic symptoms? There is very limited research on this subject and thus not enough evidence to back the claim. You can take ACV daily with doctors recommendation and it will certainly help your overall health but doctors are unclear about how ACV consumption can benefit psoriatic arthritis patients.