Appendix Cancer Is Rising In Young Adults: Causes, Symptoms, Types And Treatment Explained

Appendiceal carcinoma stands as an uncommon cancer which affects less than one percent of all gastrointestinal cancers. The disease affects both men and women equally while it primarily affects people who are 50 years old and older. Medical professionals usually discover this tumour when they conduct imaging tests or when they examine appendectomy samples from patients who underwent surgery for appendicitis. Patients may present with two symptoms which include a discernible tumour and stomach swelling. The appendix appears as a stretched organ which can reach a stage where it looks like it has fused with the intestinal parts which include the ileum and cecum.

Rising Incidence of Appendix Cancer in Younger Populations

In an exclusive chat with Dr Sreevalli A, Consultant- Medical Oncology, Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road, "The tumour exists as an uncommon medical condition which is becoming more common. The rate of occurrence in the 20th century started at 0.12 to 2.6 cases per million people but it reached 0.97 cases per 100000 people in the early 2000s. The research article which appeared in Annals of Internal Medicine reports that appendix cancer cases have grown rapidly since the 1970s among people born after that decade. The younger generation shows a three to four times higher incidence rate than people who were born during the 1940s. The numbers remain low yet the speed of increase shows a remarkable pattern."

Risk Factors and Possible Causes of Appendiceal Carcinoma

The rising incidence of the disease brings forth scientific inquiries regarding current trends in risk factors. Researchers still do not understand the precise origins of the disease although they suspect that multiple risk factors contribute to its development through three major factors. People who have genetic predispositions to cancer develop this condition through their hereditary cancer syndromes which include Lynch syndrome and FAP.

People who suffer from Crohn's disease or untreated infections experience chronic digestive tract inflammation which results in cellular mutations in their appendix lining. People who smoke alcohol and maintain an obese body weight while consuming processed foods with minimal fibre intake create conditions that support tumor development. In some, long term use of acid reducing medications and previous history of gastrointestinal cancers may also increase risk.

Types of Appendix Carcinoma and WHO Classification

Appendix carcinomas can be adenocarcinomas, pseudomyxoma peritonei, neuroendocrine tumors or lymphomas. The current World Health Organization classifies appendix adenocarcinomas as mucinous or nonmucinous. Nonmucinous appendix adenocarcinoma histologically resemble conventional colorectal adenocarcinomas and have a worse prognosis than their mucinous counterpart.

Treatment Options for Appendiceal Cancer

The management of appendix carcinoma depends upon histologic type, tumor grade and tumor stage. Treatment is multimodal- surgery, HIPEC- Hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy and systemic therapy-chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted therapy.

Survival Trends and Genetic Markers in Early-Onset Appendiceal Cancer

ASCO abstract 2024 highlighted that early onset appendiceal adenocarcinoma (EOAA) has a median overall survival (OS) of about 3yrs in young patients. Genetic mutations in TP53 and GNAS are identified as predictors of survival in these cases.

Histologic grade is the most significant prognostic factor for patients with appendix adenocarcinomas. The reported overall 5-year survival rates range from 64 91 %, 38 63 %, and 22 32 % for patients with G1, G2, and G3 peritoneal disease, respectively.

Why Awareness About Appendiceal Carcinoma Is Increasing?

The rarity of appendix carcinoma, heterogeneity in biologic behaviour, and frequently changing nomenclature, have contributed to a lack of robust data on patient outcome. Once considered extremely rare, now is on a rapid surge in younger population, especially millennials and hence its if utmost importance to understand.

