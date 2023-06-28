Stress And Appendicitis: How Are These Two Conditions Connected?

Stress can impact the gut health and the immune system, which can sometimes lead to appendicitis, says Senior Laparoscopic Surgeon Dr. Praveen CR.

The appendix is a small worm-shaped organ that is connected to the cecum (the first part of the large intestine) through an opening called the appendiceal orifice. It has a blind end at the other end. This is at the junction of small and large intestines. The infection of the appendix is called appendicitis. It is most commonly caused by bacterial infection. Long-term stress is linked to the development of many health problems including cardiovascular disease, diabetes and gastrointestinal problems. Can chronic stress also lead to appendicitis?

Dr. Praveen CR, Senior Consultant, General GI & Laparoscopic Surgeon at Manipal Hospitals, Varthur Road Branch, explains the connection between stress and appendicitis.

Types of Appendicitis

The appendix has lymphoid cells which in response to infection can lead to swelling of the appendix. This type of appendicitis which is due to appendiceal mucosal swelling is called catarrhal appendicitis.

Symptoms and treatment of appendicitis

Appendicitis most of the time has a sudden presentation with pain in the abdomen. This can get complicated if not treated on time. The rupture of appendicitis and pus formation makes a person sick faster.

In a few this episode may settle with antibiotics, especially patients with catarrhal appendicitis. But these individuals can have recurrent pain in their abdomen, and this is known as chronic appendicitis.

In patients with complicated appendicitis with pus formation/rupture there should be no delay in surgical treatment. Patients with fecolith-related (obstructive appendicitis) are best managed by laparoscopic removal of the appendix (laparoscopic appendectomy) before complications set in.

The link between stress and appendicitis

The intestine contains a large number of nerve cells that control digestion. This is known as the enteric nervous system.

The enteric and central nervous systems are interconnected and affect each other. Stress influences this brain-gut axis and can cause diseases like irritable bowel syndrome. Chronic stress can alter the functioning of the digestive system.

Stress can reduce the immunity in the inner lining (mucosa) of the intestines. It also leads to a less diverse gut microbiome. This in turn can lead to inflammatory bowel diseases.

Though there is no direct link between stress and appendicitis. But appendicitis may be caused by the long-term effects of stress on the health of the gut and the immune system.

