Did you know Mahatma Gandhi underwent appendix surgery 95 years ago at Pune hospital? Here is everything you need to know.

On a stormy night when the wind bent the trees and shook the place, a British surgeon holding a scalpel in his hand operated on Mahatma Gandhi to remove his appendix. But the surgery wasn't easy. As Gandhiji laid on the hospital bed, the blazing thunderstorm knocked out electricity and the army surgeon was forced to operate under the flickering light of a lamp. This was 95 years ago when the father of the Nation underwent appendix surgery in Pune Hospital.

While the operation theatre at the government-run hospital is no longer open to the public but has been turned into a memorial. A rare painting depicting Gandhi being operated can be seen in the room with some equipment around. Every year, the hospital celebrates the birth of Mahatma Gandhi by offering flowers and garlands at the operation theatre.

An Account Of Gandhi's Surgery At Pune Hospital

In his book "Mahatma Gandhi - His Life & Times," American journalist Louis Fischer gives a thorough account of the surgery. Mahatma Gandhi, who led the country's successful liberation war, was condemned to six years in prison on March 18, 1922. He was transferred by special train from Gujarat's Sabarmati jail to Pune's Yerwada jail two days later. Mahatma Gandhi was transported to Sassoon Hospital from Yerwada jail on January 12, 1924, after developing acute appendicitis, according to Fischer's biography.

What Is An Appendectomy?

The appendix is a tiny tube-shaped pouch that connects your big intestine to your stomach. It's on the right side of your abdomen, lower right. The exact function of the appendix is not known, but it is believed that it helps recover from diarrhoea, inflammation, and other infections. But the body still functions without it after its removed.

Bacteria can quickly multiply inside the appendix when it becomes inflamed and enlarged, resulting in pus development. The accumulation of germs and pus around the belly button can produce pain that spreads to the lower right portion of the abdomen. Coughing or walking can aggravate the pain. Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea are also possible side effects. If you're experiencing symptoms of appendicitis, you should seek care straight away. If left untreated, the appendix can rupture and spill bacteria and other hazardous chemicals into the abdominal cavity (perforated appendix). This can be potentially fatal.

An appendectomy is done to remove the appendix and common emergency surgery is performed to treat appendicitis (inflammation of the appendix).

About Gandhi Jayanti

Every year on October 2nd, we commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary in order to spread his message of peace and nonviolence. Mahatma Gandhi, a founding member of India's independence movement, is respected in India and around the world for his life philosophies. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, commonly known as the "Father of the Nation," was born in Porbandar, Gujarat.