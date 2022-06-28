Appendicitis Can Cause Blockage In Blood Flow: 7 Causes of This Condition You Should Know

The problem of appendicitis occurs due to a blockage or infection that can become very painful if not intervened on time.

The appendix is a tiny organ that connects to the large intestine. Males are more likely than females to experience appendicitis, and this male advantage is greater in infants and young children than in school-aged children.

The problem of appendicitis occurs due to a blockage or infection that can become very painful if not intervened on time. Bacteria can multiply inside the appendix if it becomes blocked, leading to the formation of pus and swelling. It can lead to painful pressure in the abdomen and is most prevalent among children and teenagers. Appendicitis can also cause a blockage in blood flow. It has been seen that this problem affects almost 5 to 9 individuals of every one hundred people at some point in their lives.

Types of Appendicitis You Should Know

If the bacteria spill into the abdomen, it can lead to fatal consequences. Based on the severity of the inflammation, appendicitis can broadly be divided into two broad categories. Let's know everything about this condition and the risk factors associated with it from Dr. Manish Kak, Consultant - Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad.

Acute Appendicitis

It refers to a severe and sudden case of appendicitis that requires immediate medical attention. If left unattended, the appendix can rupture and make the patient's condition even more serious.

Chronic Appendicitis

The cases of this type of appendicitis are comparatively less and the symptoms are mild yet progressive. This type of appendicitis is hard to diagnose as the symptoms may disappear before reappearing again over different time spans.

What Causes Appendicitis?

Although the exact cause of appendicitis is still unknown, experts believe that it develops when part of the appendix becomes obstructed or blocked. This condition is mostly common in males as compared to females and a family history of appendicitis plays a major role in increasing the risk factors. Other major factors that can lead to this condition include:

Intestinal worms: Parasites obstruct the lumen without causing acute inflammation or by inducing an inflammatory response

Parasites obstruct the lumen without causing acute inflammation or by inducing an inflammatory response Traumatic physical injury: Intestinal injury and hollow viscus injury following blunt abdominal trauma can also trigger appendicitis

Intestinal injury and hollow viscus injury following blunt abdominal trauma can also trigger appendicitis Hardened stool build-up: The stool hardens and becomes rock-like blocking the opening

The stool hardens and becomes rock-like blocking the opening Enlarged lymphoid follicles: The thickening of the hypoechoic lamina propria due to enlarged lymphoid follicles can also be a trigger

The thickening of the hypoechoic lamina propria due to enlarged lymphoid follicles can also be a trigger Tumours: The appendix can be the site of benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous) growths

The appendix can be the site of benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous) growths Digestive tract infection: Appendicitis can be caused by infections in the digestive tract such as viruses, bacteria, or parasites

Appendicitis can be caused by infections in the digestive tract such as viruses, bacteria, or parasites Inflammatory bowel disease: IBD increases the risk of infections which can lead to appendicitis

What To Do When You Have Appendicitis?

In majority of the cases, the appendix needs to be removed. However, in certain rare cases, mild appendicitis may get better with antibiotics alone. Based on the type and severity of appendicitis, doctors may recommend treatment options that majorly involve antibiotics followed by surgery to remove your appendix. This is known as an appendectomy.