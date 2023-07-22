Aplastic Anemia: A Rare Disorder With Severely Low Blood Cell Count

The symptoms of aplastic anemia are mainly related to the low blood cell counts .

Aplastic Anemia is believed to be more common in India. Here's all you need to know rare disorder.

Aplastic anemia is a rare and serious medical condition characterized by a significant decrease in the number of blood cells in the body. The term "aplastic" refers to the failure of the bone marrow to produce enough blood cells, including red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. It is an uncommon condition, affecting about 6 per million of population. However, it is believed to be more common in India.

We spoke to Dr. Sweta Lunkad, Consultant Haematologist and BMT specialist, Jupiter Hospital, Pune, to know more about this condition. Excerpts follow:

Causes of Aplastic Anemia

Aplastic anemia can be acquired or inherited, and the causes may vary:

Acquired Aplastic Anemia: This form is more common and can be triggered by several factors, including:

Exposure to certain toxins and chemicals, such as benzene and pesticides.

Radiation and chemotherapy treatments for cancer.

Certain viral infections, like hepatitis, Epstein-Barr virus, and HIV.

Autoimmune disorders, where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the bone marrow.

Some medications, like certain antibiotics and anticonvulsants.

Inherited Aplastic Anemia: This form is much rarer and is usually caused by genetic mutations passed down from parents to children.

Symptoms ofAplastic Anemia

The symptoms of aplastic anemia are mainly related to the low blood cell counts and can vary in severity. Common symptoms include:

Due to Low Hemoglobin: Fatigue and weakness, paleness, decreased concentration, breathlessness, palpitations, swelling of legs.

Fatigue and weakness, paleness, decreased concentration, breathlessness, palpitations, swelling of legs. Due to Low WBC: Frequent infections, these can many times be severe enough to warrant infections.

Frequent infections, these can many times be severe enough to warrant infections. Due to Low Platelets: Easy bruising and bleeding. These can be spontaneous and life threatening if it occurs in the brain or in the GI tract.

Diagnosis ofAplastic Anemia

Aplastic anemia is diagnosed through a series of tests, which may include:

Complete Blood Count (CBC): To assess the number of blood cells in the sample.

To assess the number of blood cells in the sample. Bone Marrow Biopsy and Aspiration: To examine the bone marrow cells and assess their production and health.

To examine the bone marrow cells and assess their production and health. Blood Tests: To check for underlying causes, such as infections or autoimmune disorders.

To check for underlying causes, such as infections or autoimmune disorders. Cytogenetic Analysis: To identify any chromosomal abnormalities that could be contributing to the condition.

Treatment of Aplastic Anemia

The treatment for aplastic anemia depends on the severity and underlying cause of the condition.

Options may include:

Blood Transfusions: To temporarily increase blood cell counts and alleviate symptoms.

To temporarily increase blood cell counts and alleviate symptoms. Immunosuppressive Therapy : Medications that suppress the immune system to prevent it from attacking the bone marrow. This usually reserved for candidates, not fit for Bone Marrow transplant. Also, it is not useful in patients with inherited causes of Aplastic Anemia.

: Medications that suppress the immune system to prevent it from attacking the bone marrow. This usually reserved for candidates, not fit for Bone Marrow transplant. Also, it is not useful in patients with inherited causes of Aplastic Anemia. Bone Marrow/Stem Cell Transplant: In severe cases, a transplant may be considered to replace the damaged bone marrow with healthy stem cells. This is a curative option. And one of the best methods to treat this condition. Success rates can be as good as 85-90 per cent.

Final word

It's crucial to work closely with a hematologist or a specialist in blood disorders to determine the most appropriate treatment plan for each individual case of aplastic anemia. Early diagnosis and treatment are most imperative in improving the prognosis and quality of life for those affected by this rare condition.

