Imagine seeing something graphically depicted and not be able to picture it ever again. Did you know some people can’t visualize the things they see? People who are unable to create a mental picture in their mind suffer from a problem called aphantasia. It is a rare condition that refers to the inability to conjure mental images in their mind. A new study has found that this health problem can cause blind spots in the mind’s eye. Mind’s Eye Means Nothing To People With Aphantasia Mind’s eye means the mental ability of a person to create a mental picture of