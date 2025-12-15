Aortic Stenosis Symptoms: Feeling Breathless or Unusually Tired All Day? Silent Signs Your Heart Is At Risk

Is your heart at risk? Read on to find out the hidden and silent signs of aortic stenosis that can strike without sending any prior signals.

Aortic Stenosis

Do you notice your elderly parents becoming breathless after light activity or feeling unusually tired even while resting? It is easy to overlook such signs as normal ageing, but occasionally the heart may be signalling a problem. One serious but often overlooked reason for these symptoms could be aortic stenosis. This happens when calcium builds up on the valve, making it harder for blood to flow out of the heart. The heart then works harder to pump blood, and over time, this can lead to heart failure or sudden death.

What Is Aortic Stenosis and Why Are Older Adults at Risk

As people age, the heart also goes through wear and tear, and one of the most common issues is aortic stenosis, where the aortic valve becomes narrow and reduces blood flow. In India alone, over 4.6 million older adults have severe aortic stenosis, a figure that continues to increase with the ageing population.

Many people don't realise that aortic stenosis keeps getting worse as the years pass. Medicines can only offer temporary relief but cannot stop the disease from progressing. Once symptoms appear, delaying care can be dangerous; 50% may not live past 2 years. Replacing the damaged valve is the only long-term and effective solution. When the valve stiffens and narrows, the heart has to push harder to keep blood flowing. Medicines may ease symptoms such as breathlessness or chest pain for some time, but they cannot slow the disease itself. In the end, replacing the damaged valve is the only way to restore proper heart function.

TAVI: A Breakthrough Treatment for Elderly Patients

Several years ago, aortic stenosis was usually treated with open-heart surgery, a major procedure associated with significant risk for elderly people. With scientific and technological progress, treatment approaches have become far more refined and patient-friendly. In a procedure known as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation, or TAVI, the diseased valve can be replaced with the use of a small incision, rather than open-heart surgery. It helps you heal sooner, stay fewer days in the hospital, and get back to your daily life more quickly.

Recent advances in valve design and tissue technology have greatly improved long-term outcomes. Modern preservation techniques help prevent re-calcification, allowing valves to function efficiently and last longer. 5 In older adults, early detection and proper treatment can prevent serious complications and help preserve quality of life.

If you, or your elderly parents, have any symptoms mentioned above, consult a cardiologist and get a check-up done. A simple stethoscope check or an echocardiogram can confirm the disease and save a life.