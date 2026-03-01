Aortic Arch Aneurysm: How Early Diagnosis And Minimally Invasive TEVAR Saved A 60-Year-Old Man’s Life

A 60-year-old man survived a life-threatening aortic arch aneurysm after timely diagnosis and minimally invasive TEVAR procedure ensured faster recovery and reduced surgical risks.

It started with a nagging pain in the back, the one that most people attribute to exhaustion or old age. But as the pain started to grow, anxiety gradually took over. What seemed to be a simple complaint in the case of a man in his 60s with a few health issues proved to be something more severe. Today, patients are no longer at the mercy of such silent symptoms, thanks to the advances in early diagnosis and treatment.

Early Diagnosis Of Aortic Aneurysm Saves Lives

The latest, minimally invasive procedures like Thoracic Endovascular Aortic Repair (TEVAR) are changing the game by allowing intervention earlier, reducing surgical trauma, and making recovery comfortable. In a condition where nearly 50% of aneurysms show no symptoms until they rupture, staying ahead of the curve is no longer a matter of chance, but of early diagnosis and awareness.

Quiet Warning Signs Of Aortic Arch Aneurysm

Aortic Arch Aneurysms often remain asymptomatic in their early stages, but when symptoms appear, it can include severe mid or back pain, hoarseness, dyspnea or difficulty swallowing. In the elderly, predisposing factors such as hypertension, smoking, and chronic lung disease can further increase vulnerability.

Dr Rohit P. V. Nair, Senior Consultant in Vascular and Interventional Radiology at Aster Medcity Hospital, Kochi, explains, "When the patient first presented, his symptoms did not appear to be alarming; which is why often such warning signs are overlooked. However, given his compromised respiratory reserve, the risk of life-threatening complications with conventional open surgery was comparatively high."

TEVAR: A Minimally Invasive Treatment Option

"With his active chest infection and lung function, a full open arch replacement would have placed him at grave danger," says Dr. Rohit. "That is why we opted for a stage hybrid TEVAR procedure. We first redirected blood flow, then carefully placed the stent repairing the aneurysm while minimizing physiological stress on his body, making the procedure far safer for such a high-risk patient."

The team followed a hybrid strategy. Arch debranching and aortic banding were performed first followed by precise deployment of a 36 mm thoracic stent graft above the debranching site ensuring complex exclusion of the aneurysm without compromising the surrounding structure.

Dr. Rohit explains, "This staged hybrid TEVAR was performed by stabilizing the blood vessels, first. This practice assisted the patient in receiving relatively safe treatment without him undergoing a big, risky operation."

Recovery After TEVAR Procedure

The patient was later admitted to the ICU because of pulmonary complications, where he spent about four days, and then spent about ten days in the ward, which amounted to 20 25 days in the hospital.

He experienced immediate relief from his back pain after the procedure, and a follow up CT scan confirmed that the stent graft was secured in place.

How Modern Advances Are Transforming Aneurysm Care?

Surgical interventions like TEVAR have revolutionized the treatment of complex aortic aneurysms, offering minimally invasive alternatives to traditional open surgery, and significantly improving patient outcomes. The techniques are useful in alleviating stress in the operating room, shortening downtime, and minimizing the likelihood of complications among high-risk patients.

Lifestyle Changes To Prevent Aortic Aneurysm Complications

However, lifestyle control and preventive treatment are also important to ensure success in the long run. The patients are advised to maintain healthy blood pressure, avoid smoking, have a balanced diet, exercise under medical supervision, and undergo regular imaging follow-ups. These habits when combined with advanced procedures, help protect vascular health and ensure long-term recovery.

