Aortic Aneurysm Is Often Mistaken For A Heart Attack; Here's Why

VERIFIED

The heart is the hardest working muscle in the body.

A simple 2D echocardiogram, an ultrasound examination of the heart, can detect most aortic aneurysms and aortic valve diseases.

The aorta is the main blood vessel in the body that arises from the heart and carries oxygenated blood to the whole body, including the brain, limbs and abdominal organs. Diseases of the aorta are lesser known to the general population than myocardial infarctions(MI) or heart attacks. Heart attacks or MIs occur due to interruption or narrowing of the arteries. Narrowing or blockages in the arteries occur due to cholesterol plaques. As per Dr Niranjan Hiremath, a cardiovascular and aortic surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi,symptoms include:

Squeezing type or stabbing type of pain). Left arm pain. Shoulder pain. Jaw pain. Sweating and dizziness, and in some cases. Abdominal pain and vomiting.

Aortic Aneurysm Vs Chest Pain

Aortic diseases range from aortic aneurysms, balloon-like dilatation of the aorta, to a tear in the aortic wall called aortic dissection. An aortic aneurysm is not symptomatic in about 75% of cases. However, when the aortic aneurysm grows and is stretched, the person can experience chest pain. The chest pain could radiate to the back but usually is not associated with sweating. The pain could also occur in intervals rather than continuously. Suppose a person experiences sudden onset of chest pain and rapidly progresses to the back, abdomen and limbs. In that case, there is a high probability of acute aortic dissection. In an aortic dissection, the wall of the aorta tears, and the blood flows in a "false" channel that doesn't adequately reach vital organs. This can lead to severe life-threatening complications such as stroke, loss of consciousness, weakness or paralysis of hands or legs and severe abdominal pain.

Symptoms Of Aortic Aneurysm

In all cases of chest pain and other symptoms, reaching your nearest medical centre as soon as possible is vital. Timing is the key. A doctor is the best person to decide whether the chest pain is cardiac. Awareness of all the symptoms can save your life, and timely treatment can prevent catastrophic, life-threatening events.

TRENDING NOW

Complications Of Aortic Aneurysm

Fortunately, aortic diseases and complications can be prevented to a large extent. If you have a history of hypertension, smoking, or diabetes and are aged more than 35 years, then you should undergo a cardiac medical screening every two years. If you do not have any risk factors, a cardiac medical screening once every five years is ideal. A simple 2D echocardiogram, an ultrasound examination of the heart, can detect most aortic aneurysms and aortic valve diseases.

Summary

Although heart attack is a generalised term for any chest pain, awareness of aortic diseases like aortic aneurysms and aortic dissections is even more crucial since these diseases are as dangerous as an MI. As the saying goes- "A stitch(intervention) in time saves nine(life)".

RECOMMENDED STORIES