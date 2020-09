Anxiety isn’t new to us. Defined as worry or tension about an impending incident, this psychological challenge has been prevalent through decades in the pre-pandemic era. But the novel coronavirus has added an altogether different dynamic to anxiety, thanks to the new sense of insecurity that has descended upon us. Now, we are uncertain about everything from our health and job to our family’s safety. Uncertainty is the root of all sorts of anxiety which is characterised compulsive thoughts and concerns about the unknown. Apart from these, there’s another factor that triggers stress and worry: Change. The pandemic has changed everything in and about our lives—the way we move, interact, eat and much more. Also Read - Japanese experts find effective treatment for severe COVID-19

Coping strategies now and then

Change and uncertainty inflicted upon us by the novel coronavirus have made us more anxious than ever. But what is more challenging is the fact that the coping strategies that used to work in the pre-pandemic era may not yield the same results now. This is because many of are used to relying on external support systems for dealing with anxiety. Meeting friends, going for a vacation, hitting the gym are some of the popular coping mechanisms that may not be possible for us to avail in the current scenario. With the external support resources being limited now, this is the time to embrace coping mechanisms that you can draw from within.

Strategies that work now

Here are a few strategies for which you won't have to rely on external sources.

Set up a new routine

With work-from-home becoming the new normal, there have been a lot of changes in your daily routine. Now, you have to juggle between domestic chores and office work during the daytime, a change that may be stressful. Try to incorporate some things from your pre-pandemic routine into the current one. For example, if you were used to commuting with music on, play something before starting work. Usual routine gives us a sense of control and security.

Keep coronavirus out of your conversations

We are already flooded with information about the novel coronavirus. Information overload, according to experts, is one of the main triggers behind stress and anxiety. So, it’s best to stay away from the topic of coronavirus while conversing with your friends, colleagues or family members. If you can’t, limit your discussion about it to brief updates and switch to other subjects.

Embrace mindfulness techniques

Mindfulness meditation is known to alleviate stress, depression and anxiety among other mental health challenges. There are many apps that will help you with the techniques. If meditation isn’t your thing, simply sitting alone and focussing on your thoughts may help. Try this: Close your eyes and imagine yourself being transported to a different place altogether. Visualise the place and pay attention to the nuances of that space. Punctuate your imagination with deep breaths. This practice can be a great way to unwind yourself while relieving anxiety and panic because it offers you an escape route.

Make a conscious effort to dissociate

True that the social distancing norms of COVID-19 pandemic have made us lonely. But our preoccupation with the internet and gadgets hardly allows our mind to get into a peaceful and isolation mode. So, it’s crucial to dissociate at times, especially from the social media because they overload us with a barrage of information. It has been found that the barrage of information which social media overloads us with is a major trigger behind anxiety.