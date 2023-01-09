Anxiety Dreams: They Can Tell A Lot About Your Daytime Worries

If you are regularly having stressful dreams, it might be important to identify the stressor that might be causing them.

Dreams aren't always pleasant, sometimes they bring with them stress and distress. These dreams often come in the REM sleep phase and primarily focus on daytime worries. Dreams involving you missing an exam or falling from a mountain are very common. What they might tell about our unconscious is still being studied but they can also tell us much about our day -to day concerns. They have been called stress or anxiety dreams. In simple words, these dreams are mainly caused by some stressors in our waking life.

Stress dreams not only disrupt sleep but also cause unpleasantness. They usually don't signify anything deeper but mainly constitute our daily subconscious worries. They usually arise from some stressor for instance you worrying about a certain exam or the outcome of a certain situation.

A wake- up call

Dreams are usually metaphoric but if remembered and recalled, they can tell a lot about our waking lives. The most common anxiety dreams involve running from dangerous situations or pursuers or getting embarrassed like forgetting lines during a performance or missing an exam. They might not make sense to you but they might indicate some active stressor in your life. Stress is associated with poor sleep and one can trigger a higher frequency of dreams. If you are regularly having stressful dreams, it might be important to identify the stressor that might be causing them.

Why do we have stress dreams?

A stress dream might or might not turn into a nightmare. However, they might cause distress nonetheless. Dreams are often taken as some networking between brain parts as you sleep. When you sleep, this brain activity will patch up memories and sensations into a semi-narrative. If there were already some underlying thoughts or feelings of fear, a similar pattern might emerge in the dreams. These dreams often come up when you fall asleep worrying about something. The next morning as you get up, you are likely to experience some degree of distress and unsettled feelings. Since the cause of your anxiety remains unresolved, the unpleasant feelings might continue to linger the following day. Unlike nightmares, they might not often be extremely dreadful but can cause frustration and distress.

What can you do to prevent these dreams?

Stress dreams become regular if there is some unresolved stressor in your waking life that is occupying much of your attention. It could be academic challenges, work challenges, financial challenges, chronic health conditions and significant life changes. The following few things might help you if you regularly have stressful dreams-

Try to drink water or something warm or listen to some soothing music and then try falling off to sleep Try some simple breathing exercises to calm yourself down Try to get up from the bed and take a quick walk in the room Try not to look at the clock or worry about for how much time you have been awake