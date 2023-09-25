Anxiety Disorder And Excessive Smart Phone Usage: Can It Be A Trigger?

Anxiety Disorder And Excessive Smart Phone Usage: Can It Be A Trigger?

Scientists have discovered a new and modern anxiety disorder which stems from the inability to use ones smart phone even if it is for a short time.

A new study has discovered the existence of a new type of anxiety disorder which may stem from not being able to use mobile phone. It is called 'Nomophobia' or 'No Mobile Phone Phobia.' The basic understanding behind this disorder is that people may experience symptoms of anxiety when and if they are not using their mobile phone. Experts say that the existence of this kind of disorder mainly is because of excessive reliance on technology.

We are living in a generation whose entire life is linked to technology. If we do not access it, we will also not be able to function. If I ponder over this question right now, I know that I will not be able to function without technology. This phobia is considerably a modern phobia.

Symptoms Of Nomophobia: A Modern Anxiety Disorder

Let us understand the symptoms and how they may get triggered. Experts state that the symptoms are no different from other phobias. This is also a type of anxiety disorder so, the symptoms typically will be the same:

TRENDING NOW

Changes in breathing,

Trembling,

Sweating,

Agitation, and

Disorientation

According to research, nomophobia may have developed because of the gratification that we get after using a phone for any task. It may work related or it also may be a simple phone call. This is how it can turn into a compulsive and addictive behavior and when we do not get to use it, it turns into symptoms of anxiety disorder.

What Are The Possible Predictors Of Nomophobia?

A person may suffer from obsessive thoughts.

They may feel the compulsion to constantly use a smart-phone.

A person may develop feelings of personal inferiority.

They may be socially awkward or feel uncomfortable amongst people.

They might constantly use a smart-phone.

They might feel restless and jittery when they do not use a phone.

RECOMMENDED STORIES