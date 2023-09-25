Anxiety Disorder And Excessive Smart Phone Usage: Can It Be A Trigger?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
A new study has discovered the existence of a new type of anxiety disorder which may stem from not being able to use mobile phone. It is called 'Nomophobia' or 'No Mobile Phone Phobia.' The basic understanding behind this disorder is that people may experience symptoms of anxiety when and if they are not using their mobile phone. Experts say that the existence of this kind of disorder mainly is because of excessive reliance on technology.
We are living in a generation whose entire life is linked to technology. If we do not access it, we will also not be able to function. If I ponder over this question right now, I know that I will not be able to function without technology. This phobia is considerably a modern phobia.
Let us understand the symptoms and how they may get triggered. Experts state that the symptoms are no different from other phobias. This is also a type of anxiety disorder so, the symptoms typically will be the same:
According to research, nomophobia may have developed because of the gratification that we get after using a phone for any task. It may work related or it also may be a simple phone call. This is how it can turn into a compulsive and addictive behavior and when we do not get to use it, it turns into symptoms of anxiety disorder.
