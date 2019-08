If you are a Justine Bieber fan and follow him on Instagram, you must have seen his recent post where he shared tips on how to manage anxiety attacks, a mental disorder. He also mentioned that these tips were sent to him by his grandmother.

View this post on Instagram My gramma just shared this with me. Share of this helps u A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 24, 2019 at 11:51pm PDT

This is not the first time that a celebrity has shared or talked about mental illness. Earlier Deepika Padukone and Shaheen Bhatt, among other known personalities, came out of their comfort zone and frankly discussed mental health issues. They also shared their own fight against depression, stress, etc. Mental health is one of the most neglected health topics across the world.

According to WHO, “One in four people in the world will be affected by mental or neurological disorders at some point in their lives.” This is indeed concerning. WHO states that stigma, lack of information and urgency are some of the main factors behind delayed diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses around the globe.

So, keeping this in mind, we would like to give you a brief about anxiety disorder, a very common psychiatric problem.

Anxiety disorder may be triggered by fear

It is a type of psychiatric disorder that affects a person’s life functions significantly. Anxiety occurs due to fear. Uncertainties and worry that something bad is going to happen may cause an anxiety attack. You can also call it a type of panic attack. The main difference between the two is that panic attack doesn’t require a trigger like anxiety attack. Also, the former has more severe symptoms than the latter. Anxiety attack or disorder is characterised by symptoms like excessive worrying, agitation, restlessness, dry mouth, irritability, tensed muscles, etc.

Usually this occurs because of stress or when you feel overwhelmed. Some of the common causes of an anxiety attack include work pressure, financial pressure, separation, diagnosis of chronic condition, etc. If proper measures are not taken on time, anxiety disorder may lead to depression gradually. Though there are various medical methods available to deal with this condition, what can be better than the natural methods? Going natural doesn’t bring any side-effects and is quite cheap as well. One of the best natural ways to treat anxiety disorder is yoga.

Yoga can help treat anxiety disorder

Yoga originated in India over 5000 years ago. It involves meditation, proper breathing techniques and body postures that can keep you calm. The movements help you get relief from the physical symptoms of anxiety disorder like muscle tension and tightness and pain sensitivity. Moreover, the breathing techniques also help in treating the psychological symptoms like fear, worry, etc. Yoga poses can keep you relaxed and help you to face uneasy situations without feeling restless, says a research published in the Public Library of Science. Here, we tell you about some of the yoga poses that can help you avoid anxiety disorder.

Viparita Karani

Also known as the Legs-Up-the-Wall pose, Viparita Karani can calm your mind by releasing stress. When you keep your body in this inverted pose, enough blood reaches your brain and that helps in giving relief from anxiety. This yoga asana is also considered therapeutic for diseases and conditions like blood pressure, arthritis, respiratory ailments, etc.

How to do it:

Lie down on your back on the floor near a wall.

Now, raise your legs and let them rest comfortably along the wall.

Put your arms on both sides of your body and relax.

Raise your chin towards the ceiling. But make sure you do not stress your neck while doing that.

Now, close your eyes and breathe in deeply. Relax.

Remain in this pose for as long as you are comfortable.

Balasana

Performing Balasana on a daily basis can potentially stimulate your nervous system. It can fill your body with energy and that can help you stay away from symptoms of anxiety. Apart from these, Balasana, which is also known as the Child Pose, can offer you other health benefits. It can treat constipation, reduce bloating and help in the digestive process.

How to do it:

Keep your spine erect and get down on your knees.

Now, start bending forward. Don’t stop till your thighs touch your chest and your forehead touches the ground in front of your knees.

Keep your hands by the sides of the body in a straight position facing the floor.

Maintain the pose for around 20-25 seconds.

Paschimottanasana

Also known as the Seated Forward Bend pose, Paschimottanasana can make you calm. This posture, along with the right breathing technique, can open up the circulation of your body. This yoga pose helps in opening the relaxing and increasing flexibility of the back of the legs and spine. It energises the whole body and releases tension.

How to do it:

Sit straight.

Now, stretch your legs out.

Inhale and raise your arms up.

Now, bend your entire body forward while exhaling.

Hold your toes with your hands and lift your head a bit to deepen the stretch.

Breathe and hold the position for approximately 3 minutes.

Release and repeat the posture.

Shavasana

It is also known as the Corpse pose. Shavasana is the yoga pose that is done at the end of any yoga routine. It is just perfect for meditation. Performing Shavasana can relax your mind and body. To boost your mental health, start doing it on a daily basis.

How to do it: