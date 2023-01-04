Anxiety Attack Versus Panic Attack: Two Conditions That Are Often Confused With One Another

Many of us use anxiety attacks and panic attacks interchangeably. The two are often confused because of the similar symptoms the two conditions might exhibit. However, it is interesting to know that they differ greatly in severity and cause. The difference between the two conditions is mostly recognized in how they might occur, their intensity, and the length of time for which they might exist.

Panic attacks and anxiety attacks might be similar in terms of emotional and physical symptoms and one can experience both at the same time. However, pathologically the two don't have a common cause. Panic attacks are more severe and tend to have more physical symptoms. Hence, it might be a good idea to understand the differences between the two.

Anxiety attack versus panic attack

A typical feature of an anxiety attack is that it usually involves a fear of some specific problem that could happen in the future. It might develop gradually and the affected person might have a feeling of impending doom. Sometimes in anxiety, the stressor might not be easily identifiable. The symptoms might include excessive worry, restlessness and some physical symptoms such as elevated heart rate. One must know that anxiety attacks are not as intense as panic attacks and might develop gradually and can last for a long time.

Panic attacks are spontaneous and can occur without warning. Unlike anxiety attacks, they can make people lose control in no time. They necessarily don't follow an emotionally challenging situation and can even occur when the person is calm or resting. Unlike an anxiety attack which is mostly associated with stress and anxiety disorder, a panic attack can happen alongside many psychological conditions. Anxiety never peaks but continues to gradually swell over a period. Panic attacks on the other hand usually last 10-15 minutes and might usually peak at 10 minutes. A panic attack can become a symptom of anxiety.

Panic attacks might exhibit intense physical symptoms

Unlike anxiety attacks, a person undergoing a panic attack can feel like they are in a medical crisis. The situation might mimic conditions like a heart attack. More than psychological, symptoms tend to be more physical in a panic attack where the affected person can have a pounding heartbeat, profuse sweating, lightheadedness and sometimes medical intervention might be required to bring down the symptoms. Anxiety attacks are more psychological where a person might not be able to stop the flow of irrational thoughts and this might lead to intense overthinking, mental exhaustion and fatigue.