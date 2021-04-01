Veteran Bollywood actress Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma a type of blood cancer and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter husband Anupam Kher shared the heartbreaking news to her fans. He wrote: Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma a type of blood cancer.” He went on to say that She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very