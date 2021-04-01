Veteran Bollywood actress Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, husband Anupam Kher shared the heartbreaking news to her fans. He wrote: “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.” He went on to say that, “She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She has always been a fighter and takes things head-on.” Also Read - ‘Sahi ja raha hu na’: Anupam Kher gives major fitness goals with new workout post

Check out the tweet here:

Elaborating further, he added, ‘She is all heart and that is why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikandar.’

This comes a day after Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood during a press conference revealed that party member Kirron Kher has been battling cancer since last year. Speaking to the media he said, “She had suffered a broken left arm at her Chandigarh house on November 11 last year. After her medical tests at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The disease had spread to her left arm and right shoulder. For treatment, she had to go to Mumbai on December 4.”

Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher’s son Sikandar also took to his official Instagram handle and shared the same post confirming Kirron’s health condition. Check out the post here:

Multiple Myeloma — A Type Of Blood Cancer

Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer which is also known as Kahler’s disease. There is no treatment for this type of blood cancer — however, experts have shown that there are treatments that can slow down the spread of the cancer cells and make the patient feel better. Some of the major risk factors of multiple myeloma are:

Age

Individuals who are above the age of 65 are more prone to suffer from this type of blood cancer than the younger ones.

Obese Or Overweight

Overweight is a common risk factor for most cancers. Someone who is obese is more prone to get affected by multiple myeloma.

Family History

Family history is another risk factor for cancer diagnosis. Anyone who has a family history of multiple myeloma is at an increased risk of getting cancer.

Multiple Myeloma — Warning Signs And Symptoms

Cancer treatment can only be effective when you spot the disease early. Here are a few warning signs and symptoms that can tell you if you are suffering from this type of blood cancer.

1. Unexplained weight loss and loss of appetite

2. Constant constipation and problematic bowel cycles

3. Extreme weakness and fatigue

4. The patient may also experience weakness or numbness in the arms and legs