Antioxidants Can Prevent Damage Caused By Triclosan In Soaps, Toothpastes: IIT Hyderabad Researchers

A group of IIT Hyderabad researchers has unravelled how Triclosan affects the human body. They also found that antioxidants can help overcome the negative effects of the chemical.

Triclosan (TCS) is an antimicrobial chemical used extensively in several personal hygiene products such as soaps, toothpastes, deodorants and even toys to extend their shelf life. While this chemical helps prevent the growth of undesirable micro-organisms, it is also known to affect neuromuscular processes in the human body. Research has shown that triclosan causes neorotoxic effects even in quantities 500 times below approved levels. Now, IIT Hyderabad researchers have revealed that taking antioxidants regularly can prevent the damage caused by this chemical.

Health experts started raising concerns over indiscriminate use of triclosan when its presence was detected in human urine, blood, and even milk. Scientists around the world have been trying to explore the negative effects of triclosan on humans. However, the mode of action of triclosan at the cellular level is not known clearly. IIT-H researchers have finally unravelled how triclosan affects the human body.

The research team at Dr Anamika Bhargava's (Associate Professor, Biotechnology) lab at IIT-H found that triclosan could inhibit acetylcholinesterase - an enzyme essential for regulating neurotransmitter acetylcholine at the neuron junctions - directly and indirectly. Acetylcholine helps our brain cells to communicate with each other, for our muscles to work. This neurotransmitter is also thought to be involved in behaviour. The results of their study were recently published in the reputed journal Toxicology.

Antioxidants can prevent the toxic effects of Triclosan

In the past, Dr Anamika's lab had demonstrated that zebrafish (vertebrate animal) can be used as a human mimetic to explore the effects of triclosan. In the current study, they found that triclosan inhibited purified acetylcholinesterase in a test tube, albeit at high concentrations. Even at lower concentrations, triclosan induced oxidative stress in the brain, which inhibited acetylcholinesterase.

Also, the researchers found that antioxidants can protect acetylcholinesterase from the harmful effects of Triclosan. Zebrafish pretreated with melatonin (an antioxidant) did not show a severe decline in acetylcholinesterase activity upon triclosan exposure, they said in their paper.

Previous study by Dr Anamika's group had found that Triclosan in small amounts (0.6 ppm or less) could affect the genes and enzymes involved in neurotransmission, as well as damage the neurons.

Dr Anamika asked people to exercise caution while using triclosan-based products. She also encourages people to eat more antioxidant-rich foods to stay protected from chemicals like triclosan.

However, she stressed the need for larger-scale studies, especially involving humans, to get a better picture of the toxic effect of Triclosan on humans.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already imposed a partial ban on the use of Triclosan.

Foods high in antioxidants

Antioxidants, sometimes called "free-radical scavengers," are found in many fruits and vegetables. For example, foods high in melatonin include milk, pistachios, tart cherries, fatty fish, rice, bananas, corn, mushrooms, and oats.

Antioxidants are also available as dietary supplements. However, it is advisable to speak with a health provider before using antioxidant supplements as high doses of these products can be harmful. Use of some antioxidant supplements has been linked to a greater risk of certain cancers. Moreover, antioxidant supplements may also interact with some medications.