Antidepressants during pregnancy do not raise autism or ADHD risk in children, study finds

A new study finds that taking antidepressants during pregnancy does not increase the risk of autism or ADHD in children after adjusting for family factors.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 15, 2026 2:50 PM IST

Antidepressants during pregnancy (Image AI Generated)

A new study has brought reassuring news for pregnant women who take antidepressants. The use of antidepressants during pregnancy did not lead to autism or ADHD in children, after taking the effects of other health factors and familial background into account, it was revealed by researchers.

Results are significant as many women are concerned about taking antidepressants while expecting. But, untreated depression and anxiety in pregnancy can also occur; it can also impact the mother's and baby's wellbeing, hence, it is vital to be conscious about the realistic dangers.

What the study found?

The study is a large meta-analysis published in The Lancet journal The Lancet Psychiatry and led by Dr. Wing-Chung Chang from the University of Hong Kong. The researchers analyzed a large cohort of families; that is, they compared children born to mothers taking antidepressants with those born to mothers who were not treated with antidepressants.

When researchers controlled for other key risk factors like family history of mental disorders, genetic predisposition and mothers' underlying depression or anxiety, however, the relationship was transformed or eliminated. The higher risk was more likely related to inherited genetic and family related factors, instead of the medicines used, the researchers found.

Why this matters?

Sometimes depression in pregnancy can result in poor sleep, increased stress levels, poor eating habits, giving birth to a child too early and trouble taking care of oneself. Postpartum depression can also seriously impact the bond between the mother and son or daughter. Someone should not suddenly stop taking medication without consulting a physician, the study shows. Treatment should be Individual and not purely on fear.

What are antidepressants?

Antidepressants are medications that are frequently prescribed for coping with depression, anxiety, panic disorders, and other mental illnesses. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are one of the most frequently prescribed medications.

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Any medication that is administered to expectant mothers is usually given as carefully as by doctors. Often, maintenance therapy is safer than not treating moderate to severe depression.

Experts urge balanced decisions

The research provides evidence for a more balanced treatment of mental health in pregnancy, health professionals say. Physicians should not simply presume that antidepressants are causing autism and/or ADHD; rather they must take into account other factors, such as family medical history and genetics.

Experts also noted that autism and ADHD are multifaceted disorders that likely are several systems of factors, such as biological, environmental, and neurological, at play. It is unclear what the causes are.

What pregnant women should do?

Medical professionals recommend that pregnant women on antidepressants don't be alarmed by the conflicting information found in some online forums and social media. Before women make any changes, they should consult with their health care providers for advice on their treatment.

Depending on the person's individual situation the doctor may suggest further medication, a dose increase or therapy and help with lifestyle are options. The study offers comfort that antidepressants during pregnancy aren't likely to cause autism and ADHD in kids.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Pregnant women should consult qualified healthcare professionals before starting, stopping, or changing any antidepressant medication or mental health treatment.