From testing different sources to developing new lab-made drugs scientists have been searching for a breakthrough to cure chronic diseases. Despite their constant effort the world is running out of effective antibiotics - the drugs that fight infection and are required for everything from organ transplants to food poisoning treatment. Also known as antibacterial these are drugs that either kill or slow the growth of bacteria. They include a variety of potent drugs that are used to treat bacteria-caused diseases. Antibiotics are unable to treat viral infections such as the common cold flu and most coughs. In a quest to