Antibiotics Taking A Toll On Your Gut Health? Reset It With These Easy-To-Follow Tips

With the use of antibiotics becoming more common, people have started facing gut problems. Here are some ways you can protect your gut health if you are taking antibiotics.

Our gut is a symbiotic collection of bacteria. How fascinating that; we are governed by trillions of bacteria. The way we behave, think, perceive, our actions all are due to a wide range of ecosystems that are housed inside our gut. These are known as the "good guys" they help maintain our health as they perform many functions to keep our immune system strong. 90 % of our immunity is inside our gut if there is an imbalance in the gut flora our immunity and health is compromised. The gut and brain are connected, and lack of gut microbiota can cause many repercussions in the long run that can lead to degenerative and neurological disorders.

We always want to preserve and take preventative steps to keep the good guys in balance, but in the modern era due to lifestyle, dietary habits, antibiotics our microbiome becomes vulnerable and is swept off especially due to antibiotics prescribed it can actually devastate the biome and drive us away from optimal gut health.

How To Keep Your Gut Health In Check While Taking Antibiotics?

But we can jumpstart our recovery by supporting our bodies and ensuring the best possible healing. Let's look into few ways how we can heal, establish and restore gut health after taking antibiotics.

Eat a Clean Plate

Cut back on processed and refined foods such as refined sugars, refined flours, stimulants tea, coffee, alcohol. Incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables, legumes, lentils and leafy greens as much as possible. Use spices for assimilation of micronutrients, flavouring and therapeutic properties.

Heal And Seal The Gut

Collagen is an excellent source to heal and soothe the gut lining. Bone broth contains natural collagen content, amino acids and gelatin that helps to strengthen the lining of the gut wall and has anti-inflammatory properties. Collagen can be incorporated as a supplement as well.

Repopulate

To keep diseases at bay take probiotics to repopulate good microbiomes and keep away the bad gut flora from winning. Excellent sources of dietary probiotics are fermented foods such as yoghurt, dosa, idli. Fermented condiments such as sauerkraut, kimchi, beet kvass. Fermented beverages such as lassi, chaas can also be a part of everyday meals. Probiotics supplements can also be used.

Feed The Good Guys

By feeding the beneficial bacteria with prebiotics we can get our gut health back on the road to wellness. Prebiotic foods include fibre rich food, and natural sugars stimulate the good bacteria in the gut. Include foods such as apples, garlic, chickpeas, almonds, oatmeal to steadily and slowly restore the microflora.

De-Stress

Stress can diminish the good bacteria in the gut and cause an imbalance. Nourish the gut by incorporating anti-stress mechanisms, unwind yourself and practice restorative activities to relax.

Note: This is general advice, so consult your doctor if you notice any symptoms.

(The article is contributed by Karishma Shah Health Nutritionist & Holistic Wellness Coach)