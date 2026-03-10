Antibiotic misuse in India: Doctor explains 5 common myths fueling deadly superbugs

Antibiotic misuse in India is accelerating antimicrobial resistance. An expert debunks five common myths about antibiotics that contribute to the rise of dangerous drug-resistant superbugs.

Antibiotics have been responsible for saving millions of lives, but their misuse and overuse are now leading to the global crisis of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). In the Indian context, the easy availability of antibiotics and the common myths that antibiotics can be used in the case of colored phlegm and that the treatment can be stopped midway have led to the emergence of drug-resistant "superbugs," and these common myths must be addressed.

5 common myths fueling antibiotic misuse in India

Here are the 5 common myths fueling the antibiotic misuse in India:

1. Yellow phlegm signals your body's fight, but it's not an invitation for bacteria

According to Dr A Rajalakshmi, Senior Consultant, Department of Infectious Diseases, KIMSHEALTH, Trivandrum, "Antibiotics are not for all respiratory infections. The most common cause of respiratory infections is due to viruses (around 80%). Most of the respiratory infections can be diagnosed based on the symptoms, as due to viruses. Use of antibiotics for viral infections promotes antibiotic/ antimicrobial resistance (AMR)."

Many wrong notions about yellow or green phlegm exist. Yellow phlegm often signals your immune system fighting an infection, and viruses and bacteria trigger the same colour. Yellow phlegm doesn't automatically mean bacterial cause, and antibiotics are needed only after good evaluation. While viral infections need treatment of symptoms and hydration, only bacterial infections need antibiotics. Phlegm colour doesn't determine antibiotics but is based on clinical findings and, after appropriate testing.

2. Power antibiotics: Reserve for wars, not minor sores

Stronger or broader antibiotics are always better is a myth. If not given for the right indications, it can often harm more than help. Narrow spectrum like amoxicillin for streptococcal throat infections hit specific bugs without collateral damage to gut flora. Broad-spectrum antibiotics save lives in sepsis, but when misused for simple urinary and respiratory infections, they result in wiping-out normal, good gut bacteria (gut microbiome). This causes unwanted side-effects like diarrhoea, selection and multiplication of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, thus spiralling AMR.

3. Your bugs don't stay yours; AMR spreads to all

The myth that a person's correct or incorrect antibiotic use affects only that individual is a myth. Incorrect use results in AMR in the person, but it will also affect the environment and the community. The environment is affected via poor sanitation, waste and the disposal of unused antibiotics in soil and water.

Antibiotic use in animals for growth promotion will result in AMR in both animals and humans who consume them. Basic hygiene measures like hand-washing, not covering one's cough or spitting and urinating in public places result in infection and AMR transmission from one person to another. These are major reasons for the spread of AMR bacteria in India.

4. Half course? The resistance source goes full force

When one feels better, one tends to stop the antibiotic that is prescribed for a definite duration. Stopping antibiotics early leaves tougher bacteria alive to multiply and mutate into resistant strains. These bacteria can escape your future antibiotics and may result in serious, difficult-to-treat antibiotic-resistant infections, and also can transmit these bugs to others due to poor infection prevention practices, as discussed.

5. Easy buy, hard die, OTC fuels the AMR high

Indians often buy antibiotics without prescriptions from pharmacies, assuming it's fine for quick relief, avoiding clinic visits. This results in misuse, wrong dosing, side effects, and incomplete courses that breed superbugs. Never get antibiotics without a diagnosis and a prescription.

Antibiotics work best when we (the doctors as prescribers, the public as consumers, other segments who use antibiotics, such as in animals) all pitch in. Smart antibiotic use will save our lives.

