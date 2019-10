Do you use both deodorants and anti-perspirants to keep away body odour? You may be putting yourself at risk of breast cancer. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), USA, deodorant is a cosmetic product that reduces body odour. It does this by affecting the acidity of the skin. Anti-perspirants, on the other hand, are considered to be drugs. This reduces body sweat and keeps away body odour.

According to a new study by the American Cancer Society, aluminum found in anti-perspirants reduces sweating by blocking the sweat glands of an individual. These aluminum components may react with breast cells and release oestrogen receptors. This may cause abnormal growth of breast tissue. This is not conclusive and has been discredited by multiple organisations. Some studies have said that the use of deodorants and anti-perspirants do not cause any health disorders. A few studies also state that these may, on the contrary, actually be beneficial.

Here, let us look at the health benefits of using deodorants and anti-perspirants as claimed by various researches.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF USING DEODORANTS AND ANTI-PERSPIRANTS.

Deodorants and anti-perspirants may work in different ways, there are two purposes that they both fulfil. Both these products reduce sweating and keep away body odour. Let us see how they do this.

They reduce body odour

Body odour is not the result of sweating. It is due to bacteria that breaks down sweat. The warm and moist environment of your armpit is perfect for bacteria growth. Deodorants contain perfume and alcohol, which turns skin acidic. This is inhospitable for the growth of bacteria. Anti-perspirants, on the other hand, block the sweat pores and reduce the moisture level that bacteria need to thrive.

They reduce sweating

Clothes soaked with sweat in an office meeting does not leave a good impression. Sweating is a way of shedding excess body heat. It is very visible around the armpit region because this area has the maximum number of sweat glands. Anti-perspirants reduce sweat by blocking the sweat glands. Deodorants have cooling power, and this helps in reducing body temperature. No heat, no sweat.

Now that you know the difference between a deodorant and an anti-perspirant, you should be able to take the right decision regarding which to use at any given situation. More research is needed before an association between anti-perspirants and cancer is conclusively proved. So, it is best to use the right product at the right time.