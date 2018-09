Fluctuating levels of estrogen and dramatic drop in progesterone before the periods are the culprits of bloating © Shutterstock

If bleeding for 6-7 days every month was not enough, and if those cramps were not making things worse, bloating is another issue that women face during periods. Do you too suffer from the same condition?

Well, you are not alone. Experts say that around 70 per cent of the women face this issue when they are on their periods. And do you know what causes it? Fluctuating levels of estrogen and dramatic drop in progesterone before the periods are the culprits! Experts believe that the body tends to retain water when estrogen levels are higher.

Eat protein and potassium-rich foods: Eat foods that don’t cause you to puff up. Experts say that foods high in potassium, like bananas, tomatoes, and asparagus help promote a good balance of fluids. Healthy fats like chia, nuts, and salmon too have the same effect. They help in lowering prostaglandins, the group of hormones that cause bloating and muscle contraction. Protein in chicken, fish and tofu are other safe foods.

Don’t eat foods that cause gas: Yes, we are talking about broccoli and Brussels sprouts. They do have health benefits, but they also have a complex sugar called raffinose. And we lack the enzymes that breaks it down which then leads to gas and bloating. What other foods to avoid? Beans, cabbage, cauliflower, and lettuce are your culprits.

Don’t skip your workout routine: Yeah, we get it that work out doesn’t even feature in your top 5 things to do during periods. But experts say that raising your heart rate one of the best ways to alleviate PMS symptoms—including bloating. Go for lighter workouts like swimming and yoga.

Cut back on caffeine and alcohol: Experts say that pre-menstrually, alcohol enhances PMS symptoms like breast tenderness, mood swings, and bloating. And coffee overstimulates your digestive tract and irritates the bowel. And not to forget that coffee dehydrates you, which causes you to retain more water.

Eat an anti-inflammatory: Over the counter anti-inflammatories like Ibuprofen and Naprosyn block the chemicals that cause inflammation, and in turn, bloating. Experts suggest that taking a 200 to 400 mg every six to eight hours couple of days before the periods helps a lot.